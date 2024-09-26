Dining In/Out (09/26/24)

1 of 6

Seattle’s Best launches new Javakula collection

SEATTLE’S BEST COFFEE has launched its latest Brownie Javakula collection with the introduction of three new creations based on the Classic Brownie Javakula (a blend of coffee-based mix, vanilla syrup, brownie bits, whipped cream, and dark chocolate sauce). The three new variations are: Cream Cheese Brownie Javakula (an ice-blended drink made with a coffee-based mix, vanilla syrup, and brownie bits, topped with cream cheese), Walnut Brownie Javakula (an ice-blended drink made with a coffee-based mix, brownie walnut syrup, and brownie bits, crowned with whipped cream), and Blondie Javakula (a combination of a coffee-based premix, vanilla syrup, and blondie bits, topped with whipped cream and garnished with even more blondie bits). The new Brownie Javakula collection is available at all Seattle’s Best Coffee locations for a limited time only.

Manila Hotel’s early bird offer on Christmas Hampers

THE MANILA HOTEL is ushering in the holiday season early with its Christmas Hamper early bird offer. Until Oct. 31, customers can enjoy a 20% discount on the assembled gift baskets filled with festive treats and signature goodies. This year’s hampers are inspired by the traditional Filipino salakot headgear, adding a cultural touch to the holiday celebrations. The Standard Hamper is priced at P2,304 (regular price P2,880) that includes Bahay Kubo gingerbread, Christmas cookies, fruitcake, Harana pralines, Cashew Raisin Cluster, The Manila Hotel Facade chocolate bar, and a Santa with Bag chocolate. The Deluxe Hamper, available for P5,504 (regular price P6,880) offers an elevated collection, featuring Bahay Kubo gingerbread, Pili Nut pralines, fruitcake, Food for the Gods, mango nut cluster, Santa with Bag chocolate, Christmas cookies, bignay wine (375ml), and a Willy the Bear stuffed toy. It also includes a Regular Prestige Card for added perks. Finally, the Premium Hamper, priced at P7,280 (regular price P9,100), is the ultimate indulgence, offering Harana pralines, The Manila Hotel Facade chocolate bar, The Manila Hotel Blend coffee drip, bignay wine (375ml), tablea (250g), a tsokolatera pot with wooden whisk, The Manila Hotel tumbler, Ilang-Ilang notebook, Willy the Bear keychain and stuffed toy, and a Regular Prestige Card. Pick-up of orders starts on Nov. 1. For orders and inquiries, call the Delicatessen at 8527-0011 or 5301-5500 local 1125, or e-mail restaurantrsvn@themanilahotel.com.

Samsung Smart Oven is all-in-one

FEATR MEDIA (that’s James Beard awardee Erwan Heussaff and his team) tested out a variety of healthy dishes in its latest online video with just one device — Samsung’s new All-in-One Smart Oven. In Samsung and FEATR’s latest collaboration, the chefs participated in a cook-off that highlighted the smart oven’s functions: grilling, air frying, heating, and baking. Among the dishes they demonstrated was a one-pan fajita, highlighting the grill feature, a function that was also used for a prawn thermidor recipe. A soft-shell crab bánh mì highlighted how the airfrying feature helps achieve a crunch. The baking feature of the oven was used to make a roasted vanilla saffron chicken and a burnt Basque cheesecake. Samsung’s SmartThings app can be used to customize cooking functions and setting the perfect cooking time for any dish. The SmartThings Food option offers a guided cooking experience and can even recommend personalized recipes based on a family’s needs and dietary preferences. The Smart Oven is also easy to maintain as its ceramic enamel interior is easy to clean and shows an antibacterial activity of 99.9%. The ceramic enamel is also guaranteed to be about 24 times more scratch-resistant than stainless steel. For more information, go to https://www.samsung.com/ph or visit any of Samsung’s authorized dealers nationwide.

Tang launches two new limited-edition flavors

TANG adds a new fruity twist on lemonade with two new, limited flavors: Tang Strawberry Lemonade and Tang Mixed Berries Lemonade. Available for a limited time only, both come in cute and colorful Toy Story themed packaging, featuring characters from the Disney and Pixar feature film. Tang Strawberry Lemonade features Jessie the Cowgirl, while Tang Mixed Berries Lemonade features the multi-eyed Alien. The Tang Strawberry Lemonade and Tang Mixed Berries Lemonade are available in all leading groceries and supermarkets nationwide.

Del Monte Pineapple Juice: smarter for the heart?

DEL MONTE 100% Pineapple Juice Heart Smart is made with freshly squeezed farm-fresh pineapples that is good for the heart. The beverage is fortified with Reducol, a unique blend of phytosterols and phytostanols clinically proven to block cholesterol absorption from the gastrointestinal tract (www.ashland.com. https://www.ashland.com/file_source/Ashland/Documents/Reducol%20Sell%20Sheet.pdf). When taken regularly, the drink can help lower cholesterol in as little as four weeks. Del Monte 100% Pineapple Juice Heart Smart has no added sugar. Drinking two glasses of Del Monte 100% Pineapple Juice Heart Smart daily is recommended to lower cholesterol. Clinical studies show that when combined with proper diet and exercise, the beverage helps lower cholesterol in as little as four weeks. Del Monte 100% Pineapple Juice Heart Smart is available in a 220ml can and one liter tetra in all leading supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide. It is also available at Del Monte’s e-commerce shops in Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop. For more information, visit kitchenomics.com.

Foodpanda has pink jeepneys

ONE MAY have noticed something unusual — pink jeepneys popping up in busy spots. These jeepneys aren’t just eye-catching; they’re offering free rides on two popular routes: Cubao to Marikina and Monumento to EDSA Rotonda. It’s all part of foodpanda Philippines’ new Christmas campaign. The multinational online food and grocery delivery platform is kicking off this holiday campaign both on the streets and onscreen. The pink jeepneys are just the beginning. Foodpanda has also unveiled a new TV commercial featuring a group of office workers who start out looking deliriously hungry — then they remember foodpanda. The once-tired officemates break into a lively dance, moving to the beat of “foodots,” a combination of the word “food” and the popular Filipino music genre “budots.”