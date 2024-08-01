Dining In/Out (08/01/24)

1 of 2

Solaire presents promos with Lifestyle Card

DINE at Solaire Resort Entertainment City and Solaire Resort North with discounts and rebates with the Solaire Rewards Lifestyle Card. At Fresh, the card can get the user a 20% discount and 20% rebate. With the Lifestyle Card, get a 10% discount and earn a 10% rebate on these dining establishments: Finestra, Yakumi, Red Lantern, and Oasis Garden Café. Over a Over at Solaire Resort North, with the Solaire Rewards Lifestyle Card, one can get a 20% discount and 20% rebate at the Pool Cafe. Meanwhile, at Manyaman, Finestra, Red Lantern, and Yakumi card users get a 10% discount and 10% rebate. Sign up to be a member by downloading the MySolaire App or scan the QR code at any F&B or participating resort outlets at Solaire Resort Entertainment City and Solaire Resort North.

McSavers Sulit Busog Meals available all day

Enjoy McSavers Sulit Busog Meals from breakfast to dinner as McDonald’s extends its offers all day long, each at a price of P99 in all stores nationwide. “Since the launch of McSavers Sulit Busog Meals last April, the response has been overwhelmingly positive,” said McDonald’s Philippines Marketing Manager Yves Nacpil in a statement. “Building on that, customers can now enjoy the sulit price of P99 during breakfast hours as we add two new breakfast offers in the line-up: our Cheesy Eggdesal with Hash Browns and Drink meal and Longganisa with Egg and Drink meal.” The two new breakfast McSavers Sulit-Busog Meals join Crispy Chicken Fillet Ala King with extra rice, one Chicken McDo, Cheeseburger with fries, and one Mushroom Pepper Steak with fries Meals.