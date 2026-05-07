SM PRIME Holdings, Inc. is redeveloping parts of Susana Heights Village as it sees sustained demand for premium suburban residential lots despite broader macroeconomic headwinds.

In a disclosure on Wednesday, SM Prime said its Signature Series brand will begin upgrading the village’s common areas starting in the third quarter of the year.

The first phase includes the redevelopment of the main clubhouse and the addition of covered tennis courts, an indoor air-conditioned basketball court, a fitness gym, a social hall, and a chapel.

The company is also planning an 8,000-square-meter (sq.m.) neighborhood retail hub that will include a supermarket, banks, dining establishments, a clinic, and other community-oriented retail spaces.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

SM Prime said the relaunch of inventory lots in November 2025 drew strong buyer interest, particularly for larger lot-only properties.

Susana Heights offers lot cuts ranging from 500 sq.m. to 900 sq.m.

“We continue to see strong interest in premium, low-density developments despite broader macroeconomic headwinds,” said Jose Juan Jugo, executive vice-president and head of Signature Series.

Susana Heights has direct access to the South Luzon Expressway and the Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway, connecting residents to key business districts in and south of Metro Manila.

SM Prime said improvements to the estate’s main access point are underway to improve traffic flow and accessibility. — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales