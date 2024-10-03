POWER MAC CENTER (PMC) last week reopened its store in TriNoma mall in Quezon City as the latest Apple Premium Partner (APP) store in the country.

The TriNoma store is the seventh APP store in the Philippines, following the ones in Power Plant Mall (opened in 2022), Greenbelt 3 (2023), SM Mall of Asia (2023), SM Megamall (May 2024), The Annex at SM City North EDSA (September 2024), and Robinsons Magnolia (September 2024), Power Mac Center said in a statement.

PMC is the only Apple reseller in the Philippines that is authorized to open APP stores.

“The highest classification of Apple reseller stores globally, an APP store is distinctively minimalist, modern, and contemporary in design, in line with the global brand’s aesthetic. It also offers the complete experience — from retail to service to training — all accessible within the main floor,” it said.

“We have been scaling up efforts to open APP stores that conveniently offer everything our customers need to be more and do more with their new devices. With technology constantly redefining the way we communicate, conduct business, express creativity, and live life in general, we want customers to feel like Power Mac Center is the tech provider they can navigate all of it with,” Joey Alvarez, PMC director for Marketing and Product Management, said.

As part of the TriNoma branch reopening, Power Mac Center offered exclusive discounts on select devices and accessories, as well as service promos.

“There are also free group demos every Friday to Sunday on new tips and tricks about Apple devices,” it said.

PMC has also extended its “Miles and Milestones: The 30th Anniversary Raffle” promo until Dec. 31, it added. Customers can join by signing up for 1 Infinite, its loyalty program, and making a single-receipt purchase worth at least P30,000.

Power Mac Center has 100 locations nationwide, including retail branches, service centers, and training centers. The company is an Apple Premium Reseller, Apple Authorized Education Reseller, Apple Authorized Training Provider, and Apple Authorized Service Provider in the Philippines. — BVR