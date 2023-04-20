Sony Philippines to launch latest wireless earphones

1 of 2

SONY Philippines is set to release this week its latest noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, the WF-C700N.

The WF-C700N, priced at P6,999, will be available at Sony Authorized Dealers nationwide starting April 21 in three colors: black, white, lavender and sage green.

“The WF-C700N are small and lightweight for all-day comfort, perfect for those looking for their first pair of truly wireless noise-cancelling earbuds,” Sony Philippines said in a statement on Friday.

The company said the earbuds are designed to ensure comfort and stability for varied ear shapes.

“Sony has designed the WF-C700N by utilizing extensive ear shape data collated since it introduced the world’s first in-ear headphones in 1982, as well as evaluation of the sensitivity of various types of ears. The WF-C700N earbuds combine a shape to perfectly match the human ear with an ergonomic surface design for a more stable fit, so you can listen for longer without needing a break,” it said.

The hybrid silicone rubber earphones come in a cylindrical charging case.

The WF-C700N features noise cancelling to turn off your surroundings using its Noise Sensor Technology. It also has an Ambient Sound mode to let you stay connected to the world outside.

“In Ambient Sound Mode, the feedforward mics capture more of the ambient sound around you, so you can enjoy a natural listening experience while staying connected to your environment. You can personalize the settings within the Sony | Headphones Connect app or use the Focus on Voice setting to chat without removing your earbuds,” Sony Philippines said.

The earbuds also have an Adaptive Sound Control feature that adjusts ambient sound settings depending on where you are.

“It recognizes locations that you frequently visit, such as your workplace, the gym or a favorite cafe, and switches the sound modes that suit the situation. With this, you can seamlessly move through your surroundings all while letting your favorite artists and entertainment play on,” the company said.

“The WF-C700N delivers high-quality sound with its Digital Sound Enhancement Engine. Plus, with the help of Sony’s original 5-mm driver unit, the WF-C700N packs a punch, producing powerful bass and stunningly clear vocals despite their small size, bringing out the best in whatever genre or entertainment you choose. You can also change your music to fit your taste with the EQ settings on the Sony | Headphones Connect app,” it added.

The WF-C700N has a Multipoint connection feature that allows the earphones to be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time.

“So, when a call comes in, your earbuds know which device is ringing and connects to the right one automatically. The WF-C700N also provides reliable call quality thanks to the Wind Noise Reduction Structure which delivers your voice clearly, even on a windy day,” Sony Philippines said.

The earbuds have a battery life of up to 15 hours, the company said. They also have an IPX4 water resistance rating.

WH-1000XM5 IN MIDNIGHT BLUE

Meanwhile, Sony Philippines will launch on May 12 the Midnight Blue version of its WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones, which is priced at P20,999.

“Since the launch of the WH-1000XM5 in 2022, the wireless headphones have received numerous awards and critical acclaim for their industry-leading noise cancellation and superior sound quality,” it said.

Both the WF-C700N and the WH-1000XM5 Midnight Blue were designed with sustainability in mind, the company said, as zero plastic is included in their packaging material, “reflecting Sony’s commitment to reducing the environmental impacts of their products and practices.” — Bettina V. Roc