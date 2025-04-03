A home is more than just a place to live. It is a place where you and your loved ones can live well. And in a time when Metro Manila grows more congested, costly, and difficult to navigate, a home that prioritizes space, peace of mind, and long-term livability has never been more important.

Garden City, located in Bacoor, Cavite, offers a compelling alternative to the hectic life of Metro Manila: a thoughtfully planned community designed for modern families who want more out of life than the crowded and increasingly unaffordable urban lifestyle.

This innovative development provides a solution that addresses the needs of today’s homebuyers — offering the perfect balance of affordability, flexibility, and accessibility. Garden City is set to deliver a high-quality residential experience without the hefty price tag. With its focus on nature inspired living, Garden City ensures prospective homeowners can embrace suburban tranquility without compromising on the benefits of city living.

Creating Infinite Possibilities

Garden City, understands that homebuyers are seeking more than just a place to live — they want a community where they can thrive. This is why the property is focused on delivering three key pillars: Price Point, Flexibility and Accessibility. Each of these pillars has been carefully considered and incorporated by its developer, Golden Bay Landholdings, as it actively pushes for the livework-play concept with the ultimate goal of achieving a seamless and enriched lifestyle for future residents.

Price Point and Flexibility

Garden City is surely a smart investment with prices 30%–40% lower, comparable to condos in the nearest CBD. Its competitive rates and light payment terms make homeownership more accessible, preventing financial strain. To accommodate buyers’ diverse needs, Garden City provides flexible payment options, including pre-selling, allowing buyers to lock in today’s prices before they appreciate. Whether you’re a young professional or a growing family, Garden City ensures an easy and budget-friendly path to owning a quality home — perfect for both personal use and investment.

Prime Location with Unmatched Accessibility

Located in Bacoor, Cavite, Garden City offers the ideal balance of urban convenience and suburban peace. Just a short drive from Metro Manila, it’s near major expressways like CAVITEX, CALAX, and the LRT Line 1 extension, ensuring residents quick access to Makati, BGC, and other business hubs. With seamless transport options by car, train, or bus, residents enjoy shorter commutes and more time for work, family, and leisure — making city life accessible minus the stress. In addition to these key features, Garden City offers 50% green spaces and nature-inspired designs that seamlessly blend modern aesthetics with sustainability, ensuring every aspect of one’s life feels fulfilling.

Where Dreams Become Reality

Construction for Garden City is set to begin in the 4th quarter of 2025, with the first tower, Molave, scheduled for turnover starting in December 2028. This development has been awarded the prestigious OPAL Award 2020 for Mixed Used Development-Low Rise, recognizing its design, societal impact, and nature-inspired lifestyle concept. As Bacoor continues to grow as an important business hub, Garden City is perfectly positioned to become one of the most soughtafter addresses in Cavite.

With many state-of-the-art amenities, including indoor and outdoor gyms, a heated lap pool, charging stations, and even a free AC unit for buyers, Garden City offers everything residents need to live comfortably and in style.

As construction progresses, buyers can look forward to a vibrant, nature-filled community that provides all the modern comforts and amenities they could ever need. Garden City is where one’s dreams of homeownership comes to life, offering a bright future for those who choose to make it their home.

For more information on Garden City, you may follow them on social media through their official Facebook account, https://www.facebook.com/gardencityph or visit Golden Bay Landholdings’ official website, https://goldenbayland.com/garden-city/.

