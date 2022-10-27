THE vivo Y22s, the company’s latest midrange smartphone, is now available in the Philippines.

vivo Philippines on Tuesday announced that the latest addition to its Y series lineup retails at P12,999 for the 8+128GB variant, and at P10,999 for the 4+128GB model. A 4+128GB variant is also exclusively available via Lazada from Oct. 25 to Nov. 5.

The vivo Y22s will be available in all vivo stores nationwide starting Nov. 5 in two colors: Summer Cyan and Starlit Blue.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor with 6-nanometer platform technology for “uninterrupted and lag-free usage,” with reduced power consumption and improved gaming performance.

Its 6.55-inch HD+ Display also has a 90Hz refresh rate for clearer and crisper images.

The vivo Y22s has a 5,000mAh battery, and the company said the phone offers a standby time of about two days on a single full charge. It is also equipped with 18-watt FastCharge technology.

The smartphone has a rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel (MP) HD main camera and a 2MP macro lens.

“The 50MP HD main camera alone utilizes a large sensor that gathers light like a professional camera for high-definition pictures. vivo Y22s’ main camera can perfectly work at night and in a low light setting, allowing its users to capture crisp images by using multi-frame denoising capability,” vivo Philippines said.

“The 2MP Macro camera complements the vivo Y22s’ superb set of cameras as it allows users to take shots as close as 4cm to unveil the beauty of even the tiniest detail.”

Meanwhile, the Y22s is also equipped with an 8MP Front Camera with AI Face Beauty and Bokeh Selfie features, as well as a Super Night Selfie camera feature that uses noise reduction technology and a selfie softlight band.

Both cameras also offer nine different portrait styles with varied settings, such as vintage, retro and high fashion.

Like other Y series models, the Y22s has Multi-turbo 5.5 and Ultra Game mode features that filters out alerts and incoming messages while playing games and also offers picture-in-picture gaming mode. — BVR