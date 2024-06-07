MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco) announced on Thursday a partnership with Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) to energize the latter’s two upcoming real estate developments set to be operational by 2026.

Meralco will provide power support for Sierra Valley in Rizal province and The Jewel in Mandaluyong City, the company said in a statement.

“This partnership will enable us to provide our customers and residents with energy-efficient solutions that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable,” RLC President and Chief Executive Officer Lance Y. Gokongwei said.

Over the past five years, Meralco has collaborated with RLC on various initiatives, including the installation of solar photovoltaic systems for Nustar Resort and Casino through its solar company, MSpectrum.

The property developer also tapped Meralco’s sustainable mobility arm Movem for the installation of the electric vehicle charging stations in several Robinsons Malls in 2022.

Meralco said that 10 Robinsons Malls are part of the government’s Interruptible Load Program within its franchise area, helping to unload 31 megawatts during periods of insufficient power supply in Luzon.

The power distributor has committed to investing in projects that “contribute to ensuring that the infrastructure to support the government’s nation-building efforts are in place.”

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera