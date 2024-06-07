Deadline to register to vote in absentia is on June 18, 5 p.m., while deadline to vote in absentia is on June 21, 12 p.m.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS’ MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual meeting of the stockholders of Jollibee Foods Corporation (the “Corporation”) shall be held on Friday, June 28, 2024 at 2:00 in the afternoon.

The agenda for the meeting shall be as follows:

Call to Order; Certification by the Corporate Secretary on Notice and Quorum; Reading and approval of the minutes of the last Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; Management’s Report; Approval of the 2023 Audited Financial Statements and Annual Report; Ratification of Actions by the Board of Directors and Officers of the Corporation; Approval of Amendments to the Secondary Purposes of the Corporation in Article Two of the Articles of Incorporation, to remove land from among the real properties that may be acquired, mortgaged or encumbered by the Corporation; Election of Directors; Appointment of External Auditors; Other matters; and Adjournment.

Only stockholders of record as of May 28, 2024 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, this meeting.

In the interest of public health and safety, there will be no physical meeting. The Corporation shall conduct the meeting virtually and the stockholders may attend and participate via remote communication and by voting in absentia or by appointing the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy.

The procedures for participating in the meeting through remote communication and for voting in absentia are set forth in the Information Statement and shall also be published in the Corporation’s website at https://asm.jollibeegroup.com/. The deadline for registration to vote in absentia shall be until 12:00 P.M. of June 21, 2024.

Stockholders who will join by proxy shall download and complete the proxy form found in the Corporation’s website at http://www.jollibeegroup.com and submit the duly accomplished proxy forms by email to corporatesecretary@jollibee.com.ph no later than 5:00 p.m. of June 18, 2024. Proxies received thereafter shall not be recognized for the meeting. We are not soliciting your proxy.

Pasig City, June 5, 2024.

WILLIAM TAN UNTIONG

Corporate Secretary

