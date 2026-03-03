SECURITY BANK Corp. posted a net income of P11.63 billion in 2025 as saw double-digit revenue growth.

This was 3% higher than its 2024 profit of P11.24 billion “as the bank balanced revenue growth with higher credit provisioning to reinforce balance-sheet resilience amid a challenging macroeconomic environment,” it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Monday.

Return on assets was at 1%, down from 1.12% in 2024. Return on equity also declined to 7.87% from 8.11%.

“We are seeing the benefits of the strong foundations we have built. Following a period of intentional investment and operating in a more challenging macro environment, we are refocusing on disciplined growth, delivering strong revenue momentum, improving asset quality, and maintaining a resilient balance sheet. This reflects our BetterBanking approach, focused on long-term value and serving our customers and all stakeholders responsibly,” Security Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Victor Lee Meng Teck said.

The bank’s revenues grew by 22% year on year to P66.9 billion in 2025, backed by its core banking businesses and diversified income streams.

Net interest income rose by 15.4% year on year to P50.457 billion from P43.722 billion, “supported by healthy asset yields and disciplined funding.”

This came as interest income went up by 23.44% to P77.528 billion, while interest expense increased by 41.9% to P27.071 billion.

“Full-year net interest margin stood at 4.66%, reflecting sustained margin resilience despite market volatility,” Security Bank said.

Meanwhile, non-interest income surged by 46.9% year on year to P16.5 billion as it saw better foreign exchange, trading, and securities gains.

“Service charges, fees, and commissions totaled P8.9 billion, slightly lower than the previous year due to the one-off bancassurance milestone fee recognized in the first quarter of 2024. Excluding this milestone fee, fee income increased 18% year on year, led by credit cards, bancassurance, payment services, and capital markets activities,” it said.

The bank’s operating expenses went up by 18.9% year on year to P39.325 billion.

Its cost-to-income ratio improved to 58.75% from 60.23%.

“In line with its disciplined risk management approach, the bank increased its provisions for credit and impairment losses and set aside P12.8 billion compared with P6.6 billion a year earlier,” Security Bank said.

Its gross nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio was at 2.89% last year from 2.85% in 2024. NPL reserve coverage stood at 85.61%.

Net loans grew by 3% year on year to P696.638 billion at end-2025. The bank said this came amid continued growth in its retail lending segment.

“Retail loans expanded 14% year on year, with auto loans up 24%, credit cards 16%, and home loans 9%. Retail loans now account for 32% of total loans, up from 29% a year ago,” it said.

On the funding side, deposits climbed by 16% to P930.503 billion, low-cost current account, savings account deposits rising by 9% year on year and making up 49% of the total.

Security Bank’s assets stood at P1.19 trillion at end-2025, up 6% from P1.13 trillion in the prior year.

Total equity grew 9% to P154.23 billion.

“Capital ratios remained resilient, with a common equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.33% and total capital adequacy ratio of 13.21%,” the bank said.

Security Bank’s shares went down by P2.85 or 3.86% to P71 apiece on Monday. — BVR