By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz

IRIS AUDIO TECHNOLOGIES, a London-based company known for its voice isolation technology, is looking to increase its sales in the Philippines to 10,000 users per quarter through 2026, banking on the information technology-business process management’s (IT-BPM) industry’s demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-driven voice communication solutions.

“We’ve had a successful second half of this year in the Philippines and it’s now time to gear that up as we go into 2026,” IRIS Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jacobi Anstruther said in a virtual interview.

“We’re looking to gather up sort of 10,000 additional users per quarter through 2026,” he said.

In the Philippines, IRIS is also looking to expand in industries with mission-critical communications like air traffic control, defense, intelligence, or emergency services, Mr. Anstruther said.

Founded in 2018, IRIS specializes in AI-powered voice isolation and noise removal technology with its key products, namely Viper, SDK, and its flagship Clarity.

IRIS products have been used by companies across the United Kingdom, United States, and Europe.

The company has been working with the Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) to boost its client reach within the business process outsourcing industry.

Mr. Anstruther said the Philippines, a leading call center hub, remains a strategic market for IRIS as more companies seek to adopt AI-powered voice tools to improve customer experience.

The company is also banking on IT-BPM firms’ English proficiency and cultural connection to the West to drive demand for its voice communications platforms.

Mr. Anstruther said they only use AI to optimize voice calls, citing the importance of upskilling human workers to boost their productivity.

“Human-to-human communication is moving to a premium, and there’s a value shift in that. We’re very focused on using AI not to replace humans, but to optimize performance,” he said.

“There’s increased demand for a higher level of communication, both in terms of the talent and training, but also in terms of the communication channels itself. That’s where IRIS sort of sits very neatly — making sure that the customer experience is at the level,” Mr. Anstruther added.

IRIS is looking to open a physical office in the Philippines late next year, he said.

The Philippine IT-BPM industry is projected to reach $42 billion in revenues and employ 1.97 million workers by 2026, according to the IBPAP