Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd said it will continue to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and features across more devices, following the launch of two new phones under the Galaxy A series.

“The new Galaxy A series reflects our continued commitment to AI democratization by bringing the latest innovations to more Galaxy users,” said TM Roh, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Head of Device eXperience (DX) division at Samsung Electronics, in a statement.

“With Samsung’s fundamental capabilities combined with enriched Awesome Intelligence, Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G will deliver reliable everyday performance to users around the world and drive rapid AI expansion,” it added.

The Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G, launched on Wednesday, feature Samsung’s latest “Awesome Intelligence” innovation through One UI 8.5.

Among the AI features included on the new phones is AI Select, an easy-access tool that helps users drag and extract text and content directly into Samsung Notes or Photo Editor.

Photo editing tools such as Object Eraser, Best Face, Filters, Edit Suggestions, and Auto Trim are other AI tools available on the newly-launched phones that help users enhance their images and videos.

Circle to Search with Google also helps users with multi-object recognition, providing swift information on the selected items.

Apart from generative AI, Samsung also highlights agentic AI features in its upgraded version of Bixby, a conversational device agent that lets users intuitively control Galaxy settings and features.

“The latest Galaxy A series reflects Samsung’s commitment to expanding AI capabilities across more devices and empowering more users to harness the power of intuitive AI that simplifies everyday tasks,” the brand said in a statement.

“Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G strengthen the experiences users rely on every day with upgrades to performance, camera and display, alongside durability and security features,” it added.

The Galaxy A57 5G is priced at P28,990 for 128GB, P30,990 for 256GB, and P37,990 for the 512GB model. It offers four colorways: Awesome Navy, Awesome Gray, Awesome Icyblue, and Awesome Lilac.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A37 5G, priced at P25,990 for 128GB and P 27,990 for the 256GB variant, comes in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, Awesome Graygreen, and Awesome White. — Almira Louise S. Martinez