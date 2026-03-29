St. Luke’s Medical Center (SLMC) recently received two major distinctions at the Healthcare Asia Awards 2026, recognizing its Quezon City facility and its top leadership. SLMC Quezon City was named Tertiary Hospital of the Year – Philippines, while Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Dennis P. Serrano was honored as CEO of the Year – Asia.

“These recognitions reflect the collective work of our people,” Mr. Serrano said in a statement released Friday.

“We remain focused on delivering care that our patients can trust, strengthening how we serve, and continuing to lead with responsibility.”

SLMC said the recognition reflects its sustained investment in accredited care programs, medical innovation, and patient-centered systems, which support efficient and coordinated healthcare delivery.

In the past year, BusinessWorld had the chance to cover SLMC’s several initiatives and milestones.

Among these is the opening of a 40-bed charity ward at its Quezon City facility, providing fully free or subsidized care for patients evaluated by the hospital’s social service team.

SLMC also completed over 2,500 robotic-assisted surgeries, reinforcing its leadership in minimally invasive procedures.

The hospital also celebrated the 300th minimally invasive Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure for aortic stenosis, offering patients faster recovery and shorter hospital stays.

Moving ahead, SLMC earlier announced plans for a new hospital in Paraсaque, which will expand its reach beyond Quezon City and Global City by 2030. — Edg Adrian A. Eva