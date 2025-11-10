Two deaths and nearly 1.2 million affected individuals were reported following the onslaught of Super Typhoon Fung-Wong, locally named Uwan, which unleashed life-threatening winds and torrential rains across large parts of the country over the weekend, according to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

One of the reported deaths occurred in Viga, Catanduanes, due to drowning, while the other was in Catbalogan City, Samar, after a structure got collapsed, said Bernardo Rafaelito R. Alejandro IV, OCD’s deputy administrator, during an 11:00 a.m. press briefing.

Mr. Alejandro said that the reported fatalities are still under validation to confirm if they’re directly attributed to Fung-Wong.

The OCD also reported two injuries in Bato, Catanduanes, and in Calinog, Iloilo.

Meanwhile, more than 330,000 families, or nearly 1.2 million individuals, were affected by the super typhoon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in a 12:00 p.m. report. The council is being administered by the OCD.

The affected population is primarily in areas of Regions III, V, VI, VIII, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and CARAGA, the report said.

One of those affected by Super Typhoon Fung-wong was the family of Zara Nie, 34, who lives in Catanduanes, one of the first provinces to feel the full force of the storm.

In a video uploaded on Facebook and filmed by her brother, roof-high floodwaters were seen inundating the residents of District 3, San Miguel, Catanduanes.

Ms. Nie said it was the first time residents had experienced flooding of this magnitude.

“The water rose very quickly because there is a river near our houses,” Ms. Nie said in a Messenger chat message in Filipino.

“It’s really the first time the flood has been this severe.”

Ms. Nie also said that even the dike under construction, which was meant to protect the neighborhood, did not stand a chance against the unusually heavy rainfall brought by the storm.

As of this writing, the floodwaters in the area have already subsided. However, some heavily affected residents are calling for help.

“(They need) food, especially for the children,” Ms. Nie said.

“Also, probably some supplies to help rebuild their homes, because some of our neighbors lost their houses.”

According to the NDRRMC, as of 12:00 p.m., more than 127,000 individuals in Catanduanes were affected by Fung-wong, of whom nearly 23,000 have taken shelter in evacuation centers.

Also, 65 areas in the province were reported to be flooded since last weekend, with more than a dozen areas remaining flooded.

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) said that some people have already left the evacuation centers, primarily in the northern parts of the country, which were hardest hit by the storm. It is also anticipating people returning to the centers in the event that water levels rise again in Cagayan, Isabela, and other areas.

“We will need to support them with water and food. For the next two or three days, we’re going to provide them with hot meals and water,” Dr. Gwendolyn T. Pang, secretary general of the PRC, said during the MoneyTalks with Cathy Yang livestream on Monday.

“If families do not have sleeping materials, we also give them sleeping materials and hygiene kits.”

Ms. Pang also said that the organization will provide doxycycline to prevent leptospirosis for exposed residents. — Edg Adrian A. Eva