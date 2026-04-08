A low-pressure area (LPA) was spotted outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and is “highly likely” to develop into a tropical depression, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration on Wednesday.

The LPA was located 3,100 kilometers east of Northeastern Mindanao, PAGASA said in its 10:00 am advisory.

PAGASA has yet to provide the potential track of the LPA during the forecast period.

Meanwhile, weather conditions across the country on Wednesday are expected to be hot and humid, with isolated rain showers in parts of the Visayas, PAGASA said.

The heat index is expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius nationwide, except in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR). The heat index refers to the temperature as experienced by the human body, taking into account air temperature and humidity.

PAGASA said in its heat index forecast that the highest possible reading is 42°C, which may be experienced in Cotabato City and Butuan City.

In key cities, a heat index of 37°C is projected in Metro Manila, 40°C in Iloilo City, 37°C at Mactan-Cebu International Airport, and 40°C in Davao City.

A heat index above 30°C is still expected across most of the country on Thursday, except in CAR.

The Department of Health earlier reminded the public to stay hydrated and avoid excessive sun exposure amid the dry season, when high heat index temperatures are expected. — Edg Adrian A. Eva