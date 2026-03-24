THE Parole and Probation Administration (PPA) on Tuesday launched a program to provide education and livelihood opportunities to more than 3,000 probationers, parolees, and pardonees in the country’s capital region alone.

Called the Livelihood and Education Access Program (LEAP), the initiative helps qualified correctional clients return to school or undergo livelihood training, aiding their integration back into society.

“The contribution of this program is that it will help harmonize their families,” PPA Administrator Bienvenido O. Benitez, Jr. told BusinessWorld in Filipino on the sidelines of LEAP’s launch and enrollment event.

“They will be reintegrated into society so they can continue with their lives as normal people,” he added.

Mr. Benitez also said that the program addresses the stigma associated with correctional clients, sending a message that they can still be a productive part of society.

The program started as a pilot project in 2020 and was formalized during the launch event with initial funding of P44 million, which will cover correctional clients’ essential expenses for this year, Janette S. Padua, PPA regional director for the National Capital Region, said in an interview on the sidelines of the launch event.

The capital received a P3.8-million budget allocation, where each of the more than 3,000 correctional clients in the region targeted for enrollment has a corresponding annual budget of P900.

“Others might say it’s small. But you see, this is very significant for us,” Ms. Padua said in Filipino, noting that it is the first time the LEAP program has been funded since its inception.

To qualify for the program, correctional clients undergo an assessment to identify if LEAP suits them best among the agency’s rehabilitation programs, Maria Isabel B. Castillo, Manila-based chief probation and parole officer, told BusinessWorld.

Clients will be required to accomplish seven modules, which will help them learn essential skills for their reintroduction to schools or workplaces.

They can then choose to return to school, such as enrolling in the Alternative Learning System of the Department of Education.

Ms. Castillo said that the program is also in partnership with state universities if the clients are interested in going back to college.

For livelihood, clients can train under the PPA to learn skills such as manicure services or micro-entrepreneurship, or be referred to other government agencies such as the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority for more specialized training.

“They can choose whether they want to start a business or go to college,” Ms. Castillo said, instead of the agency choosing for the client as initially practiced.

“This time, we wanted to really target the needs of clients, so it doesn’t fail,” she said.

Ms. Padua said that livelihood training will also vary depending on the opportunities available in each region.

Moving ahead, she said they intend to expand the program regardless of the budget allocated to them in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Mr. Benitez said they are already coordinating with the National Bureau of Investigation to allow qualified correctional clients who graduate through the program to secure clearances, clearing them of other legal impediments.

As of 2024, the PPA has logged a total of 187,000 probationers, parolees, and pardonees nationwide, Mr. Benitez said. — Edg Adrian A. Eva