Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas-Chu said Filipino Food Month (FFM) is expected to draw more tourists to the country’s only United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Creative City of Gastronomy, despite rising airfares.

“The Filipino Food Month here in Iloilo, we get to highlight not just the food, but also the culture and heritage of Iloilo City,” the mayor told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of FFM’s launch on Monday.

She noted that amid the airfare hikes, tourists are still expected to visit the city for its “good and cheap” food. “Gastronomy tourism is a big help because we’re getting local tourists visiting here in Iloilo.”

The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) last month announced an increase in passenger fuel surcharge for domestic flights to Level 8 for the first half of April.

The adjustment, which ranges from P252 to P787, is due to the oil crisis caused by the worsening Middle East war.

Iloilo City, known for its unique and internationally-recognized cuisine, is the selected launch site for the month-long celebration of the country’s culinary heritage and culture.

It was officially designated as part of UNESCO’s Gastronomy Cities in 2023. Only 56 cities globally have received the title from the organization.

“This designation is both a brand and a mandate…It is a brand that puts Iloilo on par with global culinary capitals,” UNESCO National Commission of the Philippines (UNACOM) Secretary General Ivan Anthony S. Henares said at the opening ceremony of FFM.

“But more importantly, it is a reminder that we must use innovation and creativity to solve humanity’s perennial crises, from conflict to climate change,” he added.

The FFM is also projected to benefit small businesses and farmers, as more tourists join the festivities.

“We not only highlight the restaurants, but also the food stalls,” Ms. Treñas-Chu said.

“We get to highlight all in the food sector and also the farmers, because usually our restaurants link with farmers to get their produce directly from them,” she added.

In 2018, former President Rodrigo R. Duterte declared April as the Buwan ng Kalutong Pilipino under Proclamation No. 469, to “appreciate, preserve, and promote” Philippine culinary traditions and support local farmers.

FFM 2026 is a joint program led by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), in partnership with the Department of Agriculture (DA), the Department of Tourism (DoT), and the Philippine Culinary Heritage Movement (PCHM). — Almira Louise S. Martinez