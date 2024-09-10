THE Philippine Amusement Gaming Corp.’s (PAGCOR) casinos trading under the Casino Filipino brand will receive around 2,000 new slot machines by mid-September, the regulator said on Tuesday.

PAGCOR Chairman and chief executive Alejandro H. Tengco said at a forum: “As we prepare for the planned privatization of PAGCOR casinos, we intend to increase their value by modernizing our gaming facilities and equipment to make them more attractive to potential investors.”

The new slot machines are expected to enhance Casino Filipino’s profitability.

According to PAGCOR, 3,341 new slot machines overall have been ordered for Casino Filipino sites. The first batch, consisting of 1,968 units, will be arriving within the week.

PAGCOR has said it plans to begin privatizing government-operated casinos by May 2025. Some 45 Casino Filipino properties will be included in the sale.

Mr. Tengco also noted that more integrated resorts will be opened in key destinations over the next few years.

PAGCOR reported that gross gaming revenue (GGR) rose 32.32% in the second quarter, led by the electronic games (e-Games) business.

Revenue generated by the e-Games segment rose 525% to P30.85 billion, PAGCOR said.

Licensed casinos generated P49.48 billion in the second quarter, providing the second-largest contribution to GGR. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz