ST. LUKE’S Medical Center has partnered with Altera Digital Health to digitize its medical records, it said on Tuesday.

The healthcare institution will use Altera Digital Health’s Sunrise electronic health record (EHR) platform at its Quezon City and Bonifacio Global City facilities to transition to digital from paper records, it said in a statement.

“At St. Luke’s Medical Center, we are enhancing patient care through the adoption of Altera’s Sunrise EHR platform. This advanced technology enables our clinicians to collaborate more efficiently, streamline processes, and maintain a strong focus on patient-centered care, all while securely managing health records,” St. Luke’s Medical Center President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis P. Serrano said.

“Our Sunrise EHR platform is designed with flexibility in mind, and we believe it will equip St. Luke’s Medical Center with the tools to optimize their digital processes to support their patient and clinician needs, paving the way for stronger and better care delivery, while better supporting healthcare practitioners’ workloads,” Altera Digital Health Executive Vice-President for Asia-Pacific Todd Haebich said.

Sunrise is a comprehensive, configurable, and scalable platform that St. Luke’s said can help their hospitals deliver more responsive healthcare services.

“EHRs have increasingly been recognized for improving patient care and enhancing efficiencies in healthcare processes. The Sunrise platform’s support will enable St. Luke’s team to digitize data, streamline existing processes, and achieve further scalability while providing secure facilitation and management of patient records, supporting clinicians in delivering the best care possible to patients,” it said.

The technology is expected to help St. Luke’s evaluate the outcomes of its interventions and treatments for its patients and allow doctors and clinicians to collaborate and manage patients’ health records more effectively, it added.

“Using the Sunrise EHR platform, clinicians can get a unified view of their patient’s health records and better organize their care history while their patients are with St. Luke’s Medical Center. The platform can act as an information hub across the healthcare system, making it possible for clinicians to holistically review patients’ past notes and care plans, helping solve the problem of fragmented records that many patients with multiple care providers have,” St. Luke’s said.

The platform also provides clinical decision support functions that provides clinicians with information to assist them in determining the medication needed by patients, it said.

“Through its sophisticated connected medication management feature, doctors can leverage the platform promptly to check on their prescription’s proper dosing and any drug-to-drug interactions with their patients.” — BMDC