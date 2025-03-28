LISTED property developer Arthaland Corp. said it will launch three mid- to high-end residential projects this year.

“Right now, we have already completed three office developments, and we’re focusing more on residential projects, given that the office market is still soft,” Christopher G. Narciso, executive vice-president and business operations group head at Arthaland, told reporters on the sidelines of a briefing on Thursday.

The projects will rise in Quezon City, Makati City, and Laguna.

The listed developer is also set to complete its high-end condominium development, Lucima, in Cebu, as well as Eluria in Legazpi Village, Makati.

Over 50% of Eluria’s units have already been sold, Arthaland Senior Vice-President and Chief Sustainability Officer Oliver L. Chan said during the briefing.

“Eluria has garnered an excellent response from the market, with more than half of the units already reserved. With limited opportunities remaining, now is the perfect time to step into the Eluria lifestyle,” Mr. Chan said.

On pricing, a 300-square meter unit costs about P150 million to P170 million, he noted.

The 31-story Eluria features 37 limited-edition units, with only one to two units per floor. The project is expected to generate P6 billion in sales.

“Right now, Eluria’s units are still priced lower per square meter compared to other ultra-luxury developments in Makati or BGC (Bonifacio Global City),” Mr. Chan said.

“It’s still lower, but you get better finishes, you get sustainability out of it, and, of course, most importantly, you get the hospitality directors.”

Eluria offers personalized white-glove butler services from internationally trained hospitality directors. They will handle residents’ needs, including guest arrivals, food and parcel deliveries, restaurant reservations, and pet grooming and walking services.

To ensure security, each unit has a UV-sterilized valet box where residents can store parcels, dry cleaning, and other deliveries. Its elevators provide private access to each unit floor as well as the amenity floor, with an average waiting time of only 23 seconds.

Eluria is pre-certified LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold and holds WELL, BERDE, and EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certifications.

Its key sustainability features include optimized natural light, water harvesting and reuse, smart contactless technologies, and pre-equipped electric vehicle charging stations. The tower also has a potager garden for residents seeking accessible produce.

Mr. Chan also noted that Eluria is unaffected by the condominium oversupply in Metro Manila, which is more concentrated in areas outside central business districts like Makati.

“In terms of the impact of what they call the oversupply of the mid-market segment, Eluria is completely separate from that.” — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz