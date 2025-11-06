XIAOMI has launched its REDMI Pad 2 Pro Series of tablets in the Philippines, which will be available via the brand’s official Shopee and Lazada stores and all authorized stores nationwide starting this Friday (Nov. 7).

The REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G variant (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) retails for P19,999 and comes with a free keyboard until Nov. 20, while the REDMI Pad 2 Pro (8GB+256GB) is priced at P17,599.

“This all-new series of tablets caters to those seeking an immersive large-screen entertainment experience, bringing movies and games to life with vivid visuals and smooth performance,” Xiaomi said.

“Built for everyday entertainment, the REDMI Pad 2 Pro Series combines an expansive display, massive battery, immersive sound, and versatile features that adapt effortlessly to everyday use.”

The REDMI Pad 2 Pro Series is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Mobile Platform and has a 12,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging as well as 27W wired reverse charging. The tablets also have expandable storage of up to 2TB.

The tablets have a 12.1-inch display with 2.5K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has Dolby Vision support for more accurate color and lifelike visuals and features DC dimming and triple TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution), Flicker-Free, and Circadian Friendly viewing to minimize eye strain.

They are equipped with a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio featuring manual volume boost of up to 300%.

The 5G variant comes with a 13-megapixel (MP) rear camera and an 8MP front camera, while the regular model has 8MP rear and front cameras.

The devices also feature integrated Xiaomi interconnectivity powered by Xiaomi HyperOS, supporting functions like Call sync, Shared clipboard, Network sync, Home screen+, and Cross-device cameras.

The REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G model comes in the colors Graphite Gray and Silver, while the REDMI Pad 2 Pro is available in Graphite Gray, Silver, and Lavender Purple.

Users can also get accessories for their tablet, including the REDMI Smart Pen, the full-sized REDMI Pad 2 Pro Keyboard, and the REDMI Pad 2 Pro Cover.

XIAOMI 11.11 SALE

Meanwhile, Xiaomi Philippines is offering up to 68% off on Xiaomi products and up to P11,000 off on POCO models along with freebies as part of its 11.11 Mega Sale campaign. More details can be found on the brand’s official pages.

“From phones to appliances, Xiaomi’s wide range of products — available on Shopee from Nov. 6 to 15, 2025 and Lazada from Nov. 10 (8 p.m.) to 15, 2025 — makes smart living achievable for you and your family,” the brand said.

Among the products included in the sale are the Xiaomi Pad 7, REDMI 14C, the POCO X7 Pro, and the POCO PAD, as well as wearables like the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 and the REDMI Watch 5 Active.

Some of Xiaomi’s lineup of home appliances are also part of the campaign, including the Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite, the Robot Vacuum S40C, the Xiaomi TV A 2026, the Xiaomi 2K Gaming Monitor G27Qi, and the Xiaomi Curved Gaming Monitor G34WQi. — BVR