HONOR Philippines on Wednesday launched its latest entry-level smartphone, the all-angle water-resistant HONOR X7c.

The HONOR X7c has an IP64-rated design for dust and water resistance, the brand said in a statement.

This latest smartphone is “another innovative yet affordable device to uplift the lifestyle needs of the Filipino consumers,” HONOR Philippines Vice-President Stephen Cheng said.

The phone has a 6000mAh battery that HONOR said can power up to 28.5 hours of streaming or 21.5 hours of playback on YouTube and supports up to 35 watts wired fast charging.

It has 256 gigabytes (GB) of internal storage and features RAM Turbo Technology for a 16GB RAM experience (8GB physical and 8GB virtual RAM).

Based on HONOR Philippines website, the X7c comes in three colors, namely Forest Green, Midnight Black, and Moonlight White.

It has a 6.77-inch TFTLCD display with a 1610×720 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate and 850-nit peak brightness.

The HONOR X7c is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 octa-core processor and runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14.

It has a dual rear camera setup comprised of a 108-megapixel (MP) main camera and a 2-MP depth lens. It also features an 8-MP front camera.

The phone also has dual stereo speakers.

The HONOR X7c features the HONOR Magic Capsule interface for multitasking.

It is now available at HONOR Experience and Partner stores nationwide, as well as via HONOR’s official stores on e-commerce platforms like Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop. — BVR