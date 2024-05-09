POWER MAC Center (PMC) on Friday announced the availability of the MacBook Air equipped with the latest M3 chip at its stores.

“It’s 1.4 times faster than M2, it’s super fast. It could handle if my Final Cut Pro was open, Google Docs, my PDFs for all of my readings were open — the MacBook Air M3 can handle it,” content creator Janina Vela during a launch event on May 3 at PMC Greenbelt 3.

PMC Partner Trainer Eiron Valdez said among the new MacBook Air’s notable specifications are “all-day battery life, which lasts up to 18 hours, its 13 times faster performance compared to an Intel-based model, seamless files migration even from a Windows computer, and portability.”

The new laptop has 13-inch and 15-inch models. Available colorways are space gray, silver, starlight, and midnight.

The prices of the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 range from P79,990 to P102,990, depending on memory and storage options, while the 15-inch model will cost from P89,990 to P115,990.

The new laptop has a 13.6 Liquid Retina display with 500 nits brightness. The device also has one MagSafe 3 and two Thunderbolt ports and is fanless.

Power Mac Center rolled out promos for the launch of the new MacBook Air, with details available on its social media platforms. Customers can purchase the new laptop in PMC stores or online via The Loop.

“PMC always tries to come up with offers that would make it a little easier for average Filipinos to own one because that is what the Mac&Me campaign stands for, whether you’re a student, entrepreneur, technical, creative, or professional,” PMC Brand Manager Gio Ignacio said.

Power Mac Center has 100 locations nationwide. It is an Apple Premium Reseller, Apple Authorized Education Reseller, Apple Authorized Training Provider, and Apple Authorized Service Provider in the Philippines. — A.R.A. Inosante