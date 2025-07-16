THE National Housing Authority (NHA) turned over 457 housing units for typhoon victims in Barangay Kangkaibe, in Bantayan, Cebu.

The P208-million development, called the Kabiayan ni Man Liling Housing Project, was turned over by the NHA’s Region 7-Cebu District Office in a recent ceremony.

The housing project forms part of the larger Yolanda Permanent Housing Program (YPHP) with the aim of giving permanent shelter to displaced families affected by Super Typhoon Haiyan, locally called Yolanda.

“This initiative marks a step forward in providing safe and decent housing for the people of Bantayan, symbolizing the continuing partnership between the local government and national agencies in building resilient and inclusive communities,” the agency said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the government turned over 3,517 housing units in Haiyan-affected areas in Eastern Visayas.

Under the YPHP, the NHA has already completed 53,917 units out of 58,619 permanent housing requirements as of January.

Of the constructed units, about 45,454 units are already occupied by beneficiaries.

The NHA is expected to complete the remaining required units under the YPHP by December this year, said former Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar.

Super Typhoon Haiyan, widely known as one of the strongest typhoons recorded, affected over 15 million Filipinos in 2013, displacing over four million civilians from their homes. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz