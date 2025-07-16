THE NEWLY appointed Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary asked officials within the agency to submit their courtesy resignations for an internal assessment no later than July 18.

“Just your standard transition practice while I do the performance audit,” PCO chief Dave M. Gomez told Palace reporters in a Viber chat.

The move was made “in the exigency of service and to give the undersigned a free hand to perform his duties and responsibilities,” he wrote in his July 14 memorandum, released to reporters on Wednesday.

Mr. Gomez, who began his term as PCO chief on Monday, said reorganizing the agency was not a priority for him.

He is the fifth Communications chief of the Marcos administration. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana