THE Philippines is in need of engineers equipped to handle data center facilities amid growing demand, infrastructure and data center firm, Vertiv said.

“We don’t have enough technical people to support all these builds. There are times that the client would be turning to us since they don’t have those engineers yet at their facility,” Vertiv Sales Director Pamela May Lagra Albar told BusinessWorld during its office launch on May 28.

Ms. Albar said its Vertiv Academy, located on the 18th floor of the newly opened Mandaluyong office, exposes interested professionals to the latest cooling, power, and environmental monitoring system.

“I have a case, we employed someone who is not familiar with the data center cooling, but they’re more familiar with the normal cooling system like in the mall,” she said.

According to Vertiv Chief Human Resource Officer Cheryl Lim, the company offers a six-month accelerated Vertiv engineering program that takes early grants and a 12-month customer engineering training program dedicated to services.

Currently, it is in talks with universities for partnerships where educational institutions are allowing access to its equipment.

The New York Stocks Exchange-listed company has 3,000 service engineers worldwide in more than 130 countries, Chief Financial Officer David Fallon said.

Meanwhile, its main office hosts 1,200 workers in various fields from engineers to customer service.

“To help fuel that talent recruitment need that we have, we’ve invested in our talent acquisition team here and moved the talent acquisition leader for the whole of Asia, but specifically for the Philippines, to here in Manila,” she said.

Ms. Lim added that the company tries to hire new graduates and move them around as far as we can before we hire them as engineers or somewhere else within the region. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante