REAL ESTATE developer Pueblo De Oro Development Corp. said it has started constructing its Courtyards Lipa residential project, which is targeted for completion by July 2027.

The project as part of the company’s P3.5-billion investment in Batangas this year, Pueblo De Oro said in an e-mailed statement last week.

The 10-hectare project will offer two-storey corner and inner single-attached houses for the middle-income market.

The homes will have a 106-square-meter floor area and a garden-courtyard for each cluster of residential blocks.

The amenities include a basketball court, playground, clubhouse, swimming pool, and linear park.

In line with its commitment to “prioritizing green living and sustainability,” the company incorporated key weather resilience features, such as a detention pond and sewage treatment plant, into their project, it said.

“Additionally, we have carefully devised smart land leveling plans based on thorough soil and flood studies, ensuring a flood-free community experience for all our future residents,” the company also said.

Courtyards Lipa is located near schools, institutions, shopping malls, hospitals, and leisure destinations such as beaches and resorts. The subdivision is two kilometers away from the New City Hall and Metro Lipa Medical Center, and it is also close to the Lipa bypass road.

In addition to its expansion in the province, the company said it is looking forward to launching the P1.7-billion Pueblo de Oro Westwoods Heights in Batangas City, featuring a 66 sq.m. floor area located nearby the toll exit.

“Alongside our ongoing projects in Sto. Tomas, Malvar, Batangas City, and Lipa, we are actively exploring opportunities in Tanauan and other cities in the province,” the company also said.

Pueblo de Oro is the residential development arm of ICCP Group, which has business interests in financial services and property management. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante