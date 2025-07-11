MARAGONDON Wind Energy Corp. (MWEC) plans to build a 200-megawatt (MW) wind power project in Cavite, with operations expected to start by 2028.

“The proposed 200-MW onshore wind project aims to provide a significant source of clean electricity, while also unlocking the economic potential of the mountainous regions of Maragondon, Cavite,” the company said in its filing with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Spanning 4,941 hectares, the proposed P10.58-billion Maragondon wind power project involves the installation of up to 36 wind turbine generators.

MWEC is targeting the start of construction by 2026 to achieve commercial operations by December 2028.

“The project aims to help the Philippines transition into renewable energy through the installation of an onshore wind power facility to produce additional renewable energy capacity for the Luzon Grid in support of the Philippine Energy Plan,” the company said.

MWEC said it seeks to reduce the Philippines’ dependence on fossil fuels and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

“Furthermore, it seeks to lower electricity costs and increase the demand for electricity to enhance the stability of Luzon’s energy supply,” the company said.

The wind energy service contract issued by the Department of Energy in 2023 grants MWEC the exclusive right to explore, develop, and utilize renewable energy resources for the wind power project. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera