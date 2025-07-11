GREEN CORE Geothermal, Inc. (GCGI), a subsidiary of Energy Development Corp. (EDC), is planning a P3.02-billion expansion of its 112.5-megawatt (MW) Palinpinon 1 Geothermal Power Plant Project in Negros Oriental.

In its filing with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, GCGI said it is proposing to increase the plant’s capacity to 126 MW by replacing the existing three 37.5-MW turbine-generators.

“This upgrade is prompted by the fact that two of the turbine rotors are approaching the end of their asset life within two to three years,” the company said.

The replacement of turbines will not require any additional land, changes in process technology, or increased steam usage, it said.

“Furthermore, there will be no increase in emissions or condensate generation, as the enhanced efficiency of the new turbines compensates for the capacity increase,” the company said.

GCGI is targeting the completion of all unit upgrades by the third quarter of 2028.

“The proposed project will use geothermal power generation, supporting renewable energy sources as part of the Energy Reform Agenda. It will provide consistent electricity aiding in national growth,” it said.

The company said the project is expected to meet the projected needs of the Visayas grid and promote renewable energy development in the country.

EDC took over operations of the geothermal power plant in 2009 from the National Power Corp., in line with the goals of the Electric Power Industry Reform Act to privatize power generation assets.

Aside from the Palinpinon geothermal power plant, GCGI also operates the 123-MW Tongonan 1 geothermal power plant in Leyte.

Its parent, EDC, is the renewable energy arm of Lopez-led First Gen Corp., which holds an installed capacity of 1,480.19 MW — representing around 20% of the country’s total installed renewable energy capacity. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera