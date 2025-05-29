PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has ordered the heads of state-owned companies to quit, a week after a similar order on his Cabinet secretaries that some see as an attempt to salvage whatever political capital he has left during the second half of his single six-year term.

In a May 26 notice posted on its website, the Governance Commission for Government-Owned or -Controlled Corporations (GCG) under the Office of the President said state companies are covered by the Palace order on courtesy resignations dated May 21.

This is in line with “the President’s announced intention to recalibrate and realign his administration’s policies and priorities with the people’s expectations,” GCG Chairman Marius P. Corpus said in the notice.

All non ex-officio chairpersons, chief executive officers (CEO) and appointive directors/trustees/members of GOCC governing boards have been ordered to submit their courtesy resignations.

“This directive is intended to allow the President to assess the performance of key officials in all government agencies, including GOCCs, and realign government priorities in response to evolving expectations of the Filipino people and ensure that the administration remains dynamic, accountable and responsive,” he said.

In an addendum dated May 28, GCG said that CEOs of GOCCs must address their resignations to the President and submitted through the Office of the Executive Secretary.

For appointive directors, trustees, and members of GOCC governing boards, the resignation letter should be sent directly to the GCG, instead of the Office of the Executive Secretary.

However, the GCG said all GOCC heads should still report for work until the President accepts or rejects their resignation.

“The affected officers are reminded that until any action is taken by the Office of the President on such courtesy resignations, they shall continue to report for work and perform their usual duties and functions subject to any further directives that the Office of the President may deem proper,” Mr. Corpus said.

Last week, Mr. Marcos told all Cabinet members to submit their courtesy resignations.

Since then, he has retained members of the economic team — Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto, Trade Secretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque, Department of Planning, Economy, and Development Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan, Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman and Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick D. Go. — Norman P. Aquino with inputs from ARAI