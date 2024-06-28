Araneta group: Cyberpark Tower 3 on track for 2025 opening

THE ARANETA group’s ACI, Inc. said it has topped off its third office building in the five-tower Cyberpark development at Araneta City in Cubao, Quezon City.

The company aims to open the P5-billion building by the first quarter of 2025, Araneta Group Marketing Assistant Vice-President Marjorie C. Go told reporters on Thursday.

She said Cyberpark Towers 4 and 5 have not started construction and are planned within the next five years.

The expansion, she noted, is supported by Cyberpark’s proximity to Light Rail Transit 2, the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), jeepney stops, and bus terminals.

“It’s a big factor for the office workers that their office area is something accessible or very convenient to go to,” she noted, adding the live-work-play environment due to nearby malls, Araneta Center, and New Frontier Theater.

She added that six out of the 28 floors have already been leased to the business process outsourcing company Telus.

“This milestone not only signifies the nearing completion of the latest addition to our expanding Cyberpark business district. It also represents a significant forward for Araneta City’s position as a premier business destination in the Philippines,” said Rowell L. Recinto, the Araneta group’s senior management consultant.

ACI said that the 28-level office space includes three basement parking levels and two floors of retail space on its podium.

Cyberpark 3 features a floor area of 2,500 square meters (sq.m.) per floor, with a total gross floor area of 80,000 sq.m. excluding the basement.

According to the company, amenities include a smart elevator system and 100% backup power.

The third tower is the first property in the Cyberpark development to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification.

This certification program promotes sustainability from construction through to operations in commercial establishments and office buildings.

Among Cyberpark 3’s sustainability features are renewable energy solutions, double-glazed ribbon windows, rainwater collection systems, and solar panels. — A.R.A. Inosante