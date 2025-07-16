THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) said it seized P304 million worth of illegal drugs from two passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) last Monday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the BoC said more than 44 kilograms of suspected crystal meth (shabu) were confiscated from two passengers arriving from Hong Kong on separate flights.

The first passenger’s physical inspection uncovered 20,555 grams of shabu concealed in a hidden compartment, valued at P139.7 million.

Following this was a second passenger intercepted after a K-9 sweep and physical examination of her luggage revealed 24,231 grams of alleged shabu, estimated at P164.77 million.

“We remain steadfast in securing our borders against the entry of illegal drugs. These successful interdictions in a single day demonstrate the Bureau’s unwavering resolve to support the President’s call for good governance, public safety, and the protection of our airports from criminal exploitation,” Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante