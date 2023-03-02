XIAOMI Philippines launched this week its flagship 13 Series phones, which feature 50-megapixel cameras with Leica optic technology.

The brand announced that Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro are available for pre-order until March 10. The Xiaomi 13 Pro’s 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model will be priced at P59,999, while the 13 (8GB+256GB) will be sold for P44,999.

The 13 Series’ Leica cameras reflect the effort to “fine-tune imaging aesthetics, including analyzing millions of photos and thousands of scenarios,” Xiaomi said.

“What separates our partnership with Leica is the depth and extent of our collaboration to redefine the smartphone camera experience. Working together, we succeeded in creating authentically Leica photography,” said the company at the March 1 launch.

The 13 Pro boasts 6.73-inch OLED displays and a 4,820mAh battery with 120W wired charging while the Xiaomi 13 is smaller with a 6.36-inch screen and only 67W charging. They both have a 120hz adaptive refresh rate and 1900nits maximum brightness.

Both are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors.

Compared to its predecessors, the camera setup is superior, with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3.2x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

Devices purchased during the pre-order period will come with a free Xiaomi Watch S1 Active and 2TB of Google Drive storage for 6 months.

Both can be found at Xiaomi’s physical stores as well as online through Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop. — Brontë H. Lacsamana