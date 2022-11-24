SAMSUNG Electronics Co. Ltd. is set to launch next year a multi-device security system called Knox Matrix.

Knox Matrix is a data security platform for Samsung device ecosystems, Shin Seungwon, Samsung vice-president and head of security for its mobile business, said in a briefing on Tuesday. It will let Samsung smart devices enhance security through multi-layered mutual monitoring, functioning as a user’s private blockchain system.

“Understanding that security and privacy are top priorities for its users, Samsung Electronics is taking its device security experiences to the next level with the upcoming solution, Samsung Knox Matrix,” Samsung said in a statement.

“In order to protect user’s smart home from unauthorized access and to make the login process more convenient, Samsung Knox Matrix will share credentials device-to-device and protect sensitive information even between trusted devices. Whether your Samsung devices are based on Android, Tizen, or other OS, Samsung Knox Matrix will be able to provide a unified security SDK (software development kit),” it added.

Mr. Shin said aside from protecting data, the security platform will make the login process for users more convenient throughout the entire device ecosystem.

It will also inform users of needed updates across all devices, he said.

The system builds on the company’s existing Knox platform for collaborative protection amid increasing connectivity, especially for device ecosystems at home.

It works by having any device detect and analyze a possible threat or breach and blocking it on all connected gadgets.

Samsung Knox Matrix will also include the Knox Vault, which is already available on the company’s flagship smartphones. Knox Vault includes a secure processor and memory that isolates sensitive data like passwords, biometrics, or blockchain keys from the phone’s main operating system.

Samsung Pay will also be included in the applications protected by Knox Matrix. The company said they are working to protect third-party apps as well.

The Knox Matrix has four main functions that can be mainly accessed through a smartphone: the Privacy Dashboard, which lets the user view and control the applications that have permission to use device features; the Privacy Indicator, which alerts users when an application attempts to access the microphone or camera; the Secure Folder, which stores photos, files, documents and applications in a separate folder with access control; and Private Sharing, which allows the user to control access to shared files and photos by setting expiration dates or revoking viewing rights.

When asked about access to users’ personal information, Mr. Shin said only Knox has access to that data and the company itself is not able to access it.

“With Samsung Knox Matrix, we envision that users need not compromise on their connectivity in order to stay protected. Samsung Knox Matrix is set to provide the devices within a user’s ecosystem with fewer vulnerabilities through strong, diverse security practices,” the company said. — A.M.C. Sy