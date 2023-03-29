Games April 11

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. — UPHSD vs San Beda (men)

2 p.m. — CSB vs LPU (women)

THE LYCEUM of the Philippines University (LPU) Lady Pirates should change their NCAA monicker to the Cinderellas.

Adding another chapter to its historic run, LPU slew a league giant in University of Perpetual Help yesterday to claim its breakthrough finals appearance in NCAA Season 98 Volleyball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena where it has a chance to snare the absolute of all firsts — a championship.

Given little chance to make it this far after more than a decade of futility, the Lady Pirates defied expectations and proved their critics wrong by making a run at a Final Four spot, and now a sweet finals stint.

There, the Lady Pirates would have a chance to extend their fairy tale run against the colossus of the league — the unbeaten reigning champions College of St. Benilde (CSB) Lady Blazers.

Emotional LPU coach Cromwel Garcia thanks their legions of supporters that included school president Roberto “Bobby” Laurel who was in attendance to personally cheer for the beloved, giant-slaying team.

But for the Cinderella story to continue, LPU must find a way to tarnish CSB’s impeccable record of nine victories, not counting the pristine 11-0 record it strung together in its impressive title sweep a season ago.

The best-of-three finals unfurls on April 11 at the same venue while Game Two is on April 14.

A decider, if necessary, is on April 16.

It was pandemonium for the Lady Pirates right after valiant skipper setter Venice Puzon unleashed and landed a blistering service ace that completed the mammoth upset over the second-seeded Lady Altas.

Joan Doguna fired 17 points while Jhona Dolorito scattered 14 hits to lead the way for LPU.

Janeth Tulang was equally heroic as she waxed poetic on her attacks and chipped in 12 points.

It was Ms. Puzon though who shone the brightest with 20 excellent sets and five hits —including that decisive missile-like service ace. — Joey Villar