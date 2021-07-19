THE GOVERNMENT’S on-going infrastructure projects in Central Luzon are expected to boost the attractiveness of residential property developments in the area.

Sta. Lucia Land, Inc. President Exequiel D. Robles said the company has long established a presence in Pampanga, Bulacan and key areas in Central Luzon.

“It makes sense for individuals to regard Central Luzon as a choice address. For one, it’s an attractive destination for local and foreign investors owing to the availability of skilled manpower and the continued roll out of key infrastructure projects in this region including airports, roads, ports and railways. With a booming economy, the region can offer opportunities for quality jobs and a modern lifestyle as seen in urban centers,” he said in a statement.

Central Luzon, composed of Pampanga, Bulacan, Tarlac, Bataan, Zambales, Aurora and Nueva Ecija, is a key economic hub in Luzon.

Ongoing infrastructure projects like Clark International Airport expansion, Subic-Clark cargo railway, and Manila-Clark passenger railway are seen to strengthen the region’s position as an investment destination.

“Our developments in the north are sure to benefit from the ongoing buzz in the area. We cannot ignore the huge potential for growth of North and Central Luzon and I believe that homebuyers and investors alike should really consider buying a home in these areas. Sta. Lucia Land has many projects in the north that can fit the needs of the times and provide potential for capital appreciation,” Mr. Robles said.

Among Sta. Lucia Land projects in the region are Newport at Greenwoods North in Gapan, Nueva Ecija; Beverly Place Residential and Business Estates in Mexico, Pampanga; Almeria Verde in Dagupan City, Pangasinan; and Acropolis North in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija.

Sta. Lucia is now on the second phase of the 22-hectare Newport at Greenwoods North.