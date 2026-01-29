Puregold CinePanalo, currently on its third iteration, has unveiled the top 20 student short films culled from an impressive pool of 267 submissions nationwide. Chosen from an initial top 53 shortlist, the select entries were crafted by the Philippines’ most promising student filmmakers who are poised to shape the future of Philippine cinema.

The following are the 20 Student Shorts selected for this year’s Puregold CinePanalo:

Starfish by John Clite Apolinar, Polytechnic University of the Philippines

Alumahan by Christian Melvin M. Arejola, Polytechnic University of the Philippines

A MILLION DREAM by Ace Joven Balleta, University of Eastern Philippines

Kanibal by Michael Baylon, University of the Philippines (Visayas)

Miss Intrams by Henri Marie C. Belimac, University of the Philippines (Mindanao)

THE SOUND OF K by Jay Gabriel A. Cañada, Visayas State University

TEKS BATTLE: SHOOT PATI PATO! by John Russel Capule, University of Caloocan City

TINGI by Rowan De Aro, Tanza National Comprehensive High School

Pulis Dunggab by Maxine Dela Bajan, iACADEMY Cebu

Kapag Tapos na ang Umpukan by Justine Lee Estinor, Manuel S. Enverga University Foundation

Ang Huling Banlaw ni Susan by Hezekiah M. Estorque, University of the Philippines (Visayas)

Sa Mga Nagdaan at Lumipas by Ezaldea Carla Fernandez, University of the Philippines (Open University)

12 Shots by Minnesota Flores, University of the Philippines (Diliman)

No Mad is An Island by Carl Geronimo, City of Malabon University

Nakabinbin by Carlo M. Gula, Colegio de San Juan de Letran – Manila

When Heaven Inched Towards Earth by Vinh Marco, University of the Philippines (Diliman)

Limlim by Samantha Beatriz Acoja Palaje, St. Dominic College of Asia

Bumtak Sara ti Nuangen (The Carabao’s Horns Have Cracked) by Lloyd Pereira, Polytechnic University of the Philippines

Kun Hain? Bisan Diin by Jomarie Reyes, University of the Philippines (Diliman)

Nang Matakasan ang Tagay by Giancarlo Santiago, University of the Philippines (Diliman)

The young filmmakers behind these top entries will benefit from this year’s more expansive Puregold CinePanalo, which offers a production grant of P200,000 and sponsorship of equipment packages to support the production of their films.

Furthermore, Puregold CinePanalo, in partnership with the Asia Pacific Film Institute (APFI), presents expanded educational incentives for the student filmmakers. Winners of the Best Film, Jury Prize, and Best Director categories will be eligible for full scholarships at APFI, alongside additional tuition benefits and career guidance programs.

Ivy Hayagan-Piedad, senior marketing manager of Puregold, extends her congratulations to the top 20 finalists. “Reaching this stage was no easy task. We believe these young filmmakers carry some of the most important stories that need to be told today. We are proud to provide them with a platform to bring these stories to life, and we look forward to seeing how the Filipino audiences connect with and respond to these films created especially for them.”

Now a recognized platform in the Filipino film industry, Puregold CinePanalo is a festival dedicated to amplifying young Filipino voices and their craft. Since its launch, the festival has awarded hundreds of thousands of pesos in grants to student filmmakers, creating opportunities for their professional development and exposure.

The festival is scheduled for Sept. 23 to Oct. 4, 2026 at Araneta City’s Gateway Cineplex 18 and select Ayala Cinemas, where the 20 student shorts will screen alongside seven full-length feature films.

Films produced and launched through previous Puregold CinePanalo festivals have gone on to garner critical acclaim, with alumni works screening and earning awards at notable film festivals here and abroad.

For more information on the Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival, you may stay updated through the official festival Facebook page at facebook.com/puregoldcinepanalo.

