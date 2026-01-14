Tara Illenberger’s Tigkiliwi (Longsided), a Puregold CinePanalo creation, scores another milestone for Filipino filmmaking with a prized spot in the Official Competitive Director’s Week of the 46th Porto International Film Festival, known worldwide as Fantasporto 2026.

A chilling yet poignant tale, Tigkiliwi follows young siblings Lala and Marlin, orphaned and left to navigate the world alone, as they find unexpected refuge with an elderly woman rumored to be an aswang, a shape-shifting creature in Philippine folklore. The film stars Ruby Ruiz, Gabby Padilla, Julian Paul Larroder, and Sunshine Teodoro who deliver performances that have captivated local audiences and are now set to seize the global stage.

The film previously won the Jury Prize at the 2025 Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival, becoming the second CinePanalo-backed feature to reach Porto, following the success of Pushcart Tales.

Primed to take place from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2026, Fantasporto is an international film festival that is celebrated for its high-quality, imaginative cinema, particularly in the realms of fantasy, science fiction, and horror.

Offering a platform for films that push boundaries and explore new methods of storytelling, the festival attracts over 110,000 attendees annually and has been lauded by Variety as one of the top 25 film festivals in the world.

Tigkiliwi Director Tara Illenberger is elated by the achievement and looks forward to the movie being appreciated by a foreign audience. “I’m excited to find out if people will laugh or cry or respond to it the same way the Filipino audience did. Of course, I am thrilled by the prospect of visiting Portugal for the first time with my Puregold CinePanalo family,” she shares.

Puregold Senior Marketing Manager Ivy Hayagan-Piedad expressed enthusiasm over the selection, stating, “Tigkiliwi’s acceptance to Fantasporto has once again proven that Filipino narratives resonate on a global scale. We aim to pave the way for stories of our culture to receive the recognition they deserve. We could not be prouder to see another CinePanalo film represent Filipino cinema with such distinction.”

The Official Competitive Director’s Week, where Tigkiliwi will compete, is dedicated to feature films, with Fantasporto’s Asian filmmakers-eligible sections also including the Official Fantastic Cinema Section for short films (under 15 minutes) and the Oriental Express Section for features produced by Asian filmmakers.

Eligibility for Fantasporto requires that films be produced in 2025, presented as a Portugal premiere, and have English subtitles for non-English dialogue.

Puregold CinePanalo, which launched in 2024 to highlight stories of hope and triumph, or mga kuwentong panalo of Filipinos, continues to nurture emerging filmmakers and provide a platform for films that celebrate Filipino creativity.

Following its Jury Prize at the 2025 Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival, Tigkiliwi now embarks on its international journey, joining the ranks of Philippine films making a mark on the world’s cinematic stage.

Tigkiliwi’s international recognition builds on the growing global footprint of Puregold CinePanalo titles, several of which have earned accolades at major film festivals worldwide. Aside from its Fantasporto recognition, Sigrid Bernardo’s Pushcart Tales (2024) was also the Philippines’ official entry for Thailand’s Pattaya Film Festival 2025. JP Habac’s Olsen’s Day (2025) was showcased at the 31st Minsk International Film Festival and the Asian Film Festival Barcelona, while TM Malones’ Salum (2025) garnered a Special Mention win for lead actress Christine Mary Demaisip at the Festival International du Film Transsaharien de Zagora, and selections at the 24th Dhaka International Film Festival and Asian Film Festival Barcelona.

Other standout CinePanalo films have also found international audiences. These include Jill Singson Urdaneta’s Co-Love (2025), Mes de Guzman’s Sepak Takraw (2025), and Catsi Catalan’s Fleeting (2025), which were featured at the Asian Film Festival Barcelona under different competitive sections. Sepak Takraw was also featured at the 24th Dhaka International Film Festival.

Short films under the CinePanalo banner have also made their mark internationally, with Kent Michael Cadungog’s Text FIND DAD and Send to 2366 (2024) earning official selections at the Up-and-Coming International Film Festival Hannover in Germany; the Gandhara Independent Film Festival in Pakistan; and the Diwa Filipino Film Festival in Seattle.

Other Puregold CinePanalo shorts have likewise been recognized abroad, such as Mark Joseph Sanchez’s Our One and Only Bab(oy) (2025), which screened at the 30° Ningbo Short Film Festival in China, and the Jagran Film Festival in India — together with Sean Verdejo’s Dela Cruz, Juan P. (2025) and Clyde Gamale’s Champ Green (2025).

Jenievive Adame’s Smokey Journey (2024) was selected for the Student Film Competition of the Port Said Film Festival in Egypt, while Kenneth Flores’ 1… 2… Strike!!! (2025) and Jose Andy Sales’ G! (2025) were both official selections at the Asia Pacific Youth Micro-Movie Festival.

Together, these achievements highlight Puregold CinePanalo’s sustained commitment to nurturing Filipino filmmakers and amplifying beautifully made stories on the global stage.

