As Puregold CinePanalo continues to endeavor producing world-class Filipino films in its third run, the film festival announced its collaboration with audio post house Stage Post Audio and Music Productions, Inc., to help bring a unified approach to the audio quality of this year’s entries, aligning them with professional practices observed in the international scene.

Through this partnership, Stage Post will extend its expertise and resources to help emerging and established filmmakers achieve professional-level audio standards and create movies with clarity, emotion, and cinematic depth.

As an official festival partner, Stage Post looks forward to assisting the Puregold CinePanalo filmmakers to bring out the full emotions of their stories through sound. “The filmmakers are telling powerful, very human stories, and our goal at Stage Post is to make sure their work is experienced with the same depth and clarity they intended. This partnership is a chance to collaborate with seasoned storytellers, as well as champion new voices who deserve to be heard at the highest level of craft,” says Paulo Almaden, Stage Post managing director.

Stage Post is set to offer a co-production grant, consisting of complete audio post-production services to one selected full-length film, and one student short film, which will cover major creative team expenses — including the work of a re-recording mixer, sound designer, dialogue editor, foley and effects artist, and ADR (automated dialogue replacement) specialist.

As a co-producer for the chosen Puregold CinePanalo projects, Stage Post will provide these services exclusive of miscellaneous costs.

Also, all Puregold CinePanalo filmmakers will be granted an exclusive 50% discount on audio post-production services, should they choose Stage Post as their sound partner.

Aside from offering assistance with regards to film production, Stage Post likewise wishes to deepen filmmakers’ understanding of audio craftsmanship.

To achieve this goal, the post-production company will launch an initiative called Para sa Panalong Tunog: Audio Post Essentials, a workshop series which aims to standardize audio deliverables across all CinePanalo films, and emphasize the vital role of sound and music in cinema.

Featuring a mix of online and face-to-face sessions, the program will cover topics such as storytelling through music, sound design for surround formats, dialogue editing, foley techniques, mixing, and post-production workflow management.

A guided tour of Stage Post’s facilities, an orientation on international audio standards, and a special session with an invited industry expert will round out the experience.

For this workshop, all CinePanalo full-length and student shorts filmmakers are invited to attend, with each film entitled to two workshop slots, for a maximum of two representatives. Priority attendance will be given to student shorts finalists, and those availing of the co-production grant or the exclusive 50% discount.

The 2026 Puregold CinePanalo will run at Gateway Cineplex 18 as well as select Ayala Cinemas.

For more information on the Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival, visit the official Facebook page at facebook.com/puregoldcinepanalo.

