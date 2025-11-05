Kenny Rogers Roasters announced the anticipated return of its celebrated campaign, the Solo Love Club. Now in its second year, the movement continues to champion self-love and individuality by reframing Nov. 11 from a mere “Deals Day” or “Single’s Day” into a true “Day of Solo Love.”

This year, the celebration comes to life through the “I Stick To Myself” Sticker Drop campaign — an empowering reminder for everyone to honor the most important commitment they can make: the one to themselves.

Building on the brand’s “I Love Me Better” platform, Kenny Rogers Roasters extends its advocacy for self-worth and personal wellness beyond the plate. While “I Love Me Better” focused on nourishing oneself through deliciously healthy meals, Solo Love Club translates that message into a cultural statement — celebrating independence, confidence, and the joy of one’s own company.

Together, “I Love Me Better” and “Solo Love Club” reinforce Kenny Rogers Roasters’ belief that solo love isn’t selfish — it’s the foundation of a healthy life, one delicious meal (and one empowering message) at a time.

The Five Solo Love Languages

At the heart of the campaign lies the collectible ‘I Stick To Myself’ Sticker Drop Collection — a series of accessible, shareable, and meaningful tokens designed as daily reminders of self-worth.

Inspired by the well-known concept of the Five Love Languages, Kenny Rogers Roasters reimagined them through the lens of solo love — creating The Five Solo Love Languages. Each sticker represents a unique way to express love for oneself, turning the universal language of love inward.

Through this creative twist, Kenny Rogers Roasters empowers everyone to celebrate self-affirmation and remind themselves that the most enduring relationship they can have is with their own well-being.

Self-Affirmation (Words of Affirmation): Focuses on confidence and inner strength. Stickers include: “I Stick To Myself,” “I Am Enough,” and “Proud of My Progress.” Self-Care (Acts of Service): Focuses on nurturing oneself and emotional well-being. Stickers include: “Unapologetically Me,” “Solo and Strong,” and “Healthy Looks Good on Me.” Treat Yourself (Receiving Gifts): Focuses on indulgence and celebrating small wins. Stickers include: “Celebrating Me,” “I Am The Party,” and “Celebrate Small Wins.” Me-Time (Quality Time): Focuses on solitude, reflection, and mindful moments. Stickers include: “Solo Is My Superpower,” “Time for Me, Always,” and “Be You. Do You. For You.” Self-Comfort (Physical Touch): Focuses on grounding, emotional safety, and self-compassion. Stickers include: “Safe With Myself,” “Healthy Habits, Better Me,” and “Comfort in My Core.”

With three unique designs for each Solo Love Language (collect a total of 15 designs), the stickers are tangible symbols of individuality. The ‘I Stick To Myself’ Sticker Collection officially drops on National Singles’ Day, Nov. 11, available in limited supplies across all Kenny Rogers Roasters stores.

Stickers as Symbols of Self Worth

“The Solo Love Club is more than a seasonal promotion, we are giving our community a tangible representation of their authenticity and well-being,” CEO and President, Frederick Sy explains, “Every ‘I Stick To Myself” sticker is a public declaration that one’s love, choices, and truth are worth sticking with, turning the act of collecting them into an act of self-affirmation.”

The ‘I Stick To Myself’ Sticker Collection is part of Kenny Rogers Roasters’ celebratory ‘I Love Me Better’ 30th Anniversary campaign, which champions self-love through small decisions including opting for deliciously healthy meals.

The promo officially begins on Nov. 11, 2025. Customers can collect the stickers exclusively with every purchase of Kenny Rogers Roasters’ Solo B Plates.

