Kenny Rogers Roasters announces the return of its signature Chimichurri line, a long-time guest favorite known for its bold and vibrant profile. This year’s comeback introduces a clearer nutrition story, supported by newly verified nutrition data.

What began as a limited-time offering has since evolved into one of Kenny Rogers Roasters’ most recognizable dining icons. The relaunch brings back three well-loved favorites: Chimichurri Whole Roast, Solo B Chimichurri Plate, and Chimichurri Steak.

Flavor You Know, Nutrition You Can See

Chimichurri has always been associated with bold flavor at Kenny Rogers Roasters. This year, the focus shifts beyond taste, as the brand shares verified nutrition data that brings greater clarity to the role each Chimichurri dish plays in a well-rounded meal.

Chimichurri Whole Roast — Designed for sharing, the Chimichurri Whole Roast centers on Kenny Rogers Roasters’ signature roasted chicken and offers a naturally protein-rich meal. One serving delivers up to 69% of the recommended daily protein intake, along with key nutrients such as Vitamin A, Vitamin C, iron, and potassium, supporting fullness, strength, and everyday wellness. Even the Chimichurri sauce contributes nutritional value, providing Vitamins A and C from real herbs and citrus.

Solo B Chimichurri Plate — For individual diners, the Solo B Chimichurri Plate offers a balance of comfort and nourishment in a complete meal. It delivers 84% of the daily recommended fiber and 61% of the daily recommended protein, alongside essential nutrients including Vitamin A, Vitamin C, iron, and potassium. This nutrient combination supports digestion and everyday vitality, making it a satisfying option for solo dining.

Chimichurri Steak — The Chimichurri Steak provides a hearty, protein-forward option paired with the freshness of Chimichurri sauce. One serving delivers 106% of the daily recommended protein and 216% of the daily recommended iron, nutrients that support strength and energy throughout the day. It also contains Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and calcium, rounding out its overall nutritional profile.

“Chimichurri has become a true KRR signature. What makes this year’s return special is that we are not just bringing back a flavor people love — we are strengthening the story behind it,” said Frederick Siy, President and CEO of Kenny Rogers Roasters Philippines.“With clearer nutrition information, our guests can feel even better about choosing Chimichurri. It reflects our commitment to serving food that is both delicious and healthy.”

With its return, the Chimichurri line continues to reflect Kenny Rogers Roasters’ promise of meals that feel satisfying without feeling complicated — bringing together real ingredients, vibrant flavors, and transparent nutrition.

The Chimichurri line will be available in participating Kenny Rogers Roasters stores nationwide starting Jan. 19.

