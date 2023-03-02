Dining In/Out (03/02/23)

1 of 10

Kurobuta Nights at Marco Polo Ortigas Manila

EVERY Friday of March, Marco Polo Ortigas’ Cucina restaurant will be focusing on Kurobuta dishes. Kurobuta, also known as the Wagyu of Pork, is a world-renowned meat that’s sought after for its tender, juicy, and flavor-rich profile. The hotel is partnering with Esguerra Farms, where Berkshire pigs are raised in a stress-free environment. “The ethical and sustainable farming methods we use are key factors in contributing to the unique marbling of the pork, giving it the distinct pure flavor that only Kurobuta has,” said Louie Roque, CEO of Esguerra Farms, in a statement. A variety of Kurobuta dishes will be featured in Cucina’s Friday lunch and dinner spread for the entire month of March. These include Kurobuta loin with tomato sauce, Kurobuta bacon, Slow braised pork collar with dill and garlic, Tomahawk Kurobuta, Roasted jowl, and Filipino favorites made with pork, among others. The spread is available at P2,680 net for dinner. Cucina is the hotel’s all-day restaurant located on the 24th floor, with an open interactive kitchen featuring a buffet and a la carte menus. For more information and updates, visit marcopolohotels.com, like Marco Polo Ortigas Manila on Facebook, and follow @marcopolomanila on Instagram. For reservations, call 7720-7777.

Tiong Bahru Philippines continues to expand

TIONG Bahru Philippines recently opened its 6th branch in Alabang Town Center, bringing the Michelin-starred Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice to more people in the metro. It is set to open its 7th branch in Eastwood in Quezon City this month. Tiong Bahru Philippines, the franchise of the Singapore hawker known for its Hainanese chicken, is co-owned by Kathryna Yu-Pimentel, the wife of Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III. Coming from the quaint village of Tiong Bahru in Singapore, it opened its first international franchise in the Philippines in 2019. The Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken was a Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee for five years from 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022. Bib Gourmand is Michelin’s category for restaurants that give the best value for money.

Newport World Resorts is cool for the summer

ALL throughout the month at Newport World Resorts, grab a drink or tuck into classic Filipino desserts that bring a chill vibe while waiting for the official start of summer. Signature Filipino comfort food restaurant, Silogue at the Newport Garden Wing, offers its own Buko Halo-Halo and Pinoy Ice Scramble dessert specials. The cold theme crosses over next door at the Victoria Harbour Cafe with the Mango Bubble Supreme, a sweet blend of mango milkshake and crushed graham crackers with a tapioca pearl topping. Love for mangoes even makes its way to Holiday Inn Express Manila-Newport City with the Passionate Mango Smoothie, a creamy mix of fresh mango, vanilla ice cream and passion fruit syrup. Cool down at the Garden Wing Cafe with a Mixed Fruit Drink of fresh ripe mango, watermelon, and pineapple. Then head up to Happy 8 for a Tropical Elixir that is made of different fresh melons topped with soda to make it more refreshing. Watch the sun go down while sipping on a crisp drink at the Newport Grand Wing’s Casa Buenas. Grab a Golden Hour specialty mix of grenadine, orange juice, mango, and lime soda, any time of day. When the sun goes down, happy hour begins. Start light with an Eastern Fizz Ginger Sake at Ginzadon. Then head on over to El Calle Food and Music Hall for the new Calle Cooler, a blended cocktail of tequila, triple sec, fresh cucumber, mint, and lime juice. End the night of drinks on a sweet note with the Ruby Summer Breeze, a concoction of rum, Midori melon liqueur, with a dash of soda, available at the Newport Garden Wing’s Bar 360 and the Newport Grand Wing’s The Grand Bar and Lounge.

Pancake House celebrates 49 years

PANCAKE House is now celebrating its 49th year in the business. What started as a humble North American-inspired diner has turned into a classic family restaurant that has served comfort food for generations. Now it is coming out with special offers for its birthday season. For the occasion, its Feel Good Rewards Card has been redesigned, with the brand’s signature fuschia pink accented by its pancake icon. The card is for free for every P500 purchase. When using the card, customers get a 10% discount for P600 purchases in all Pancake House stores, free pancakes on the customer’s birthday month, and a free House Specials Set A upon registration. More deals are set to come for the Feel Good Rewards Card members this year. Known as a dine-in restaurant, it now goes online with the launch of its very own Lazada online store. Get exclusive deals when buying their exclusive Lazada voucher coupons and presenting them when dining in the nearest Pancake House store. The following promotions will run until March 31: Plant-Based Classic Favorites powered by The Vegetarian Butcher, Chicken Taco and Pasta Choose Any Two for only P399, Chicken Taco and Pasta All-You-Can Weekends for P399 every Friday to Sundays of March, and the Chicken Box Set that serves a feast of four for P999. Visit any Pancake House nationwide to check out these specials or have them delivered by calling 888-79000 or ordering online through delivery.pancake house.com.ph, GrabFood, Foodpanda, Pick.a.Roo, Mangan, OrderMo, and Booky delivery.

Kenny Roger’s Roasters launches new Grilled Salmon

KENNY Roger’s Roasters is now serving Grilled Salmon, the latest addition to its Fish Collection Menu. In time for the Lenten season, this healthy dish is made with a special marinade, with hints of lemon and garlic, and a garnish of lemon pepper bits. The Grilled Salmon meal is served with garlic rice, a Corn Muffin, and a choice of two side dishes for P450. The Grilled Salmon is available in all Kenny Roger’s Roasters stores nationwide. For delivery, place an order at www.kennyrogersdelivery.com.ph, via Hotline: 8-555-9000, or by ordering via Grab Food, and Food Panda.

Support local farmers at Landers Farmers’ Market

LANDERS Superstore supports local producers with its Farmer’s Market. Occupying a central space in all their stores’ Fresh section, the Farmer’s Market features an expansive selection of high-quality local produce sourced straight from farms across the country — from fresh strawberries and lettuce from the North to juicy pomelos and pineapples from the South. Since its introduction in the stores, the initiative has helped countless of Landers’ partner farms gain new consumers for their harvests, resulting in a steady, sustainable income especially at the height of the pandemic. Landers believes that protecting the stability and success of these farms will greatly contribute in securing food stability for everyone in the years to come. Landers members also benefit from this arrangement because they can enjoy their favorite fruits and vegetables at a more affordable price. Reducing the middlemen, traders, and retailers that the produce goes through allows the store to price them reasonably and give fair compensation to the farmers at the same time. During the pandemic, Landers also launched the “Share the Hope” campaign to help small business owners sustain their businesses by giving them a space where they can sell their products at Landers Superstore branches. Landers stores are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Shoppers can also buy fresh produce online at www.landers.ph. For more information about Landers Superstore’s exclusive offerings, visit http://landers.ph/.