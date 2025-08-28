Renewable energy solutions provider SN Aboitiz Power Group (SNAP) invites business leaders and industry professionals to join this year’s SNAP Conversations. With the topic focused on Smarter, Sustainable Operations, this year’s conversation explores how artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and analytics, can power responsible business growth across industries.

This online forum, scheduled on Sept. 9, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., via YouTube Live, will be joined by esteemed leaders from key public agencies at the forefront of advancing technology use in business sectors — the Department of Science and Technology, and the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development.

The first session, Insights on National Initiatives: AI, Data Science, and Analytics for Sustainable Growth across Local Industries, will be led by Dr. Enrico C. Paringit, the executive director of the Department of Science and Technology Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DoST-PCIEERD). His discussion will focus on government programs that support AI-driven sustainability and how these are applied across different industries. Moreover, it covers policy frameworks and guidelines in place to help align AI-driven green initiatives with national ESG goals.

The second session, Aligning Industry Strategies with National Priorities Toward a Low-Carbon Economy, will be led by Director Rory Jay Dacumos, chief economic development specialist of the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev). The session aims to provide key decision-makers with insights on how AI can be applied in business operations to enhance energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and accelerate the transition to renewable energy, highlighting technology adoption as a critical contributor to long-term sustainability.

Sustainability and technology continue to become more integrated into our daily lives, influencing the way we work, do business, and care for our communities. This makes it even more crucial to see how they can drive positive change, support impactful initiatives, and contribute to the nation’s progress.

Register now for SNAP Conversations to gain insights from industry experts and participate in a meaningful conversation about building a better, more sustainable future. Secure your spot by registering via this link: https://bit.ly/SC2025_Registration.

SNAP Conversations is an online forum series led by the SN Aboitiz Power Group. It creates avenues that shed light on important issues, growth opportunities, and innovations surrounding the power sector and beyond. This sustainability forum is proudly supported by media partners BusinessWorld and Philippine Star.

About SNAP Group:

SNAP is a renewable energy producer and developer. It owns and operates the 112.5-MW Ambuklao and 140-MW Binga hydroelectric power plants in Benguet; the Magat hydroelectric power plant which has a nameplate capacity of 360 MW and maximum capacity of 388 MW on the border of Isabela and Ifugao; the 8.5-MW Maris hydro; and the 24-MW Magat battery energy storage facility in Isabela. The non-power components such as dams, reservoirs, and spillways are owned, managed, and operated by the government. SNAP is a joint venture of Scatec and Aboitiz Renewables, Inc. (ARI).

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy. As a long-term player, it develops, builds, owns and operates renewable energy plants, with 6.2 GW in operation and under construction across five continents today. It is committed to grow its renewable energy capacity, delivered by passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future.’

ARI is the renewable energy arm of Aboitiz Power Corp., leading the company’s push toward a cleaner and more sustainable energy future for the Philippines. It develops, builds, operates, and grows a diversified portfolio of renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, and energy storage.

