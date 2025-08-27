The country’s longest-running provincial trade fair is entering a new chapter. The Negros Trade Fair (NTF), now on its 39th year, officially launched its milestone edition today with the theme “Himbon”—a Hiligaynon word meaning “to gather.”

For the first time in nearly four decades, this proud Negros tradition makes its historic debut at SM Aura Premier and SMX Aura Convention Center, bringing the richness of Negrense heritage to the heart of Bonifacio Global City.

A Tradition Rooted in Resilience

The Negros Trade Fair began in 1985 at the Makati Carpark with just 30 vendors, sparked by the wives of sugar planters after the collapse of the sugar industry. What started as a small gathering of fledgling cottage industries has since evolved into a robust creative economy. From weaving and craftwork born out of necessity, Negrense artisans and MSMEs have grown into successful exporters and global suppliers, supported by the Association of Negros Producers (ANP), established in 1988.

The Biggest Fair Yet

This year’s edition marks the largest Negros Trade Fair in history, featuring 139 vendors and partners across six categories: Food, Fashion, Gifts/Decor/Homestyle, Natural & Organic, Tourism, and Furniture & Furnishings. Spanning nearly 2,500 square meters at SMX Aura, the expanded venue allows more entrepreneurs to showcase their products and connect with wider markets.

“We wanted to bring everyone together to remind us of the stories and values that unite us—our shared identity, community, and heritage. At the same time, the Negros Trade Fair opens new opportunities for our MSMEs,” said Mary Ann Colmenares, Vice President of ANP.

What Awaits Visitors at HIMBON

From September 23–28, 2025, the SMX Aura Convention Center will transform into a vibrant marketplace and cultural showcase, featuring:

Authentic Negrense Flavors – heirloom recipes, artisanal delicacies, and modern culinary twists from Negros’ celebrated food producers.

– heirloom recipes, artisanal delicacies, and modern culinary twists from Negros’ celebrated food producers. Heritage fashion & design such as LAKAT sneakers made from pineapple fibers, handwoven garments by Vivo Handmade, and smocked dresses from Ellege Handcrafted now sold in France. Wearable art and lifestyle pieces blending heritage with contemporary style.

such as LAKAT sneakers made from pineapple fibers, handwoven garments by Vivo Handmade, and smocked dresses from Ellege Handcrafted now sold in France. Wearable art and lifestyle pieces blending heritage with contemporary style. Tourism & Culture – experiences that spotlight Negros’ unique destinations and heritage traditions.

Artisan home & lifestyle pieces crafted from natural fibers like pandan, buri, and coconut, including exports by Hacienda Crafts and Madera Handicrafts

crafted from natural fibers like pandan, buri, and coconut, including exports by Hacienda Crafts and Madera Handicrafts Organic & wellness products wellness and sustainable finds rooted in local ingenuity and sustainability.

wellness and sustainable finds rooted in local ingenuity and sustainability. Cultural showcases & live performances, experiences that spotlight Negros’ unique destinations and heritage traditions bringing the soul of Negros to the metro.

“At SM, malls are more than spaces for shopping—they are platforms for culture, community, and connection,” said Steven Tan, President of SM Supermalls. “We are proud to partner with the ANP to give this iconic tradition a new home, and to ensure its stories continue to thrive for generations to come.”

Experience Negros like never before! Join us at the 39th Negros Trade Fair: HIMBON, happening September 23–28, 2025 at SMX Aura Convention Center — where heritage meets modernity, all in the heart of the Metro.

