DigiPlus Interactive Corp., through its social development arm BingoPlus Foundation, has once again extended support to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) by helping expand its reach to individuals in urgent need. As the DSWD opened a new Crisis Intervention Unit (CIU) satellite office in Quezon City, BingoPlus Foundation contributed essential furniture and logistical support to enhance the agency’s capacity to deliver fast, inclusive, and compassionate services.

Located at Paragon Place along Commonwealth Avenue, the new satellite CIU office was established to better accommodate beneficiaries of DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) and Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP). These programs offer immediate financial relief to Filipinos affected by natural disasters, medical emergencies, displacement, and other life-altering events. The expanded facility allows for greater accessibility and a safer, more comfortable experience for clients.

Ahead of the center’s opening on June 26, 2025, the Foundation donated 1,034 chairs and 204 tables, which now serve as vital equipment for waiting areas, consultation rooms, and administrative functions. The donation was formally received by DSWD Assistant Secretary Paul Ledesma.

“At DigiPlus, we believe that support shouldn’t just be available, but should also feel accessible,” said Angela Camins-Wieneke, executive director of BingoPlus Foundation. “We’re glad to contribute to this expansion and help create a space that truly meets Filipinos where they are, especially during their most difficult moments.”

This is not the first time that DigiPlus has partnered with the DSWD. In 2024, BingoPlus Foundation supported the agency’s disaster response efforts through major rice donations and a P37-million emergency relief following Typhoon Kristine, one of the strongest storms to hit the country that year. The Foundation has also worked with regional DSWD units to serve vulnerable sectors through feeding programs, medical aid, and digital learning support.

The new CIU donation forms part of the Foundation’s P150 million commitment for 2025, which spans four core pillars: Technology Education, Accessible Healthcare, Community Resilience, and Responsible Digitalization. These initiatives are made possible by the continued success of DigiPlus’ leading digital entertainment brands, BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, which help fuel lasting social impact at scale.

“This isn’t just about providing tables and chairs. It’s about making sure people in crisis feel seen, served, and supported,” added Ms. Camins-Wieneke. “Every Filipino deserves a system that works for them. Through our work with the DSWD and other agencies, we’re doing our part to build that system.”

