Launch of GSave in UAE helps overseas Filipino workers achieve their retirement goals back home

GCash, the leading finance super app and largest cashless ecosystem in the Philippines, is reaffirming its support for the Filipino communities abroad by expanding its digital financial solutions with the launch of the GSave feature in the UAE. Through GSave, UAE-based Filipinos can now open a digital savings account in just 10 minutes with competitive interest rates, and with zero maintaining balance and no initial deposit. This feature makes saving for retirement more achievable and more accessible from abroad.

GCash announced the launch of GSave for Filipinos in the UAE as it joins the 127th Philippine Independence Day celebrations in Dubai and the upcoming Filipino Social Club’s Philippine Independence Day Celebration (FILSOC PIDC 2025) at the Dubai World Trade Centre on June 14. The presence of GCash in these community gatherings seeks to foster genuine connections and deliver for its users tangible benefits. This is part of GCash’s broader commitment to leveraging meaningful innovation to achieve Finance For All.

“Our presence at events like Kalayaan 2025 and FILSOC PIDC 2025 is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the Filipino diaspora,” said Paul Albano, General Manager of GCash International. “We understand the unique challenges and aspirations of OFWs, and we are dedicated to providing them with the tools to achieve financial security and prepare for a comfortable retirement.”

With the support of local grassroots organizations like FilSoc and Infinite Communities, GCash is deepening its connection to the Middle East’s Filipino community.

Helping OFWs save for their homecoming and retirement

OFWs looking to start building their finances toward their dream retirement will have access to the GCash booth at the Philippine Independence Day celebrations in Dubai on June 14. They can avail of on-the-spot verification, onboarding to GSave, and guided walk-throughs on how the app’s product portfolio can help them manage their finances efficiently and effectively. This is the second installment of Independence Day Celebrations as GCash did a previous run last June 1 in Dubai as well.

The availability of GSave’s full portfolio also addresses a critical pain point for many OFWs in the Middle East: the desire to have greater control over how their remittances are spent and to easily save for retirement.

With the use of their local +971 numbers, Filipinos in the UAE can now:

Save from the UAE with GSave: Open a digital savings account in just 10 mins with a competitive 2.6% p.a. interest rate, with zero maintaining balance and initial deposit. This groundbreaking feature makes saving for retirement more achievable and more accessible from abroad;

Open a digital savings account in just 10 mins with a competitive 2.6% p.a. interest rate, with zero maintaining balance and initial deposit. This groundbreaking feature makes saving for retirement more achievable and more accessible from abroad; Pay directly to over 2,000+ billers: Take charge of essential household expenses by directly paying bills in the Philippines, affording them convenience and peace of mind, and ensuring funds are used as intended;

Take charge of essential household expenses by directly paying bills in the Philippines, affording them convenience and peace of mind, and ensuring funds are used as intended; Continue savings in the Philippines with instant bank transfers: Seamlessly transfer funds to Philippine bank accounts, ensuring continuity in financial planning; and

Seamlessly transfer funds to Philippine bank accounts, ensuring continuity in financial planning; and Enjoy everyday free padala to GCash users: Continue to send money to GCash users in the Philippines with no fees, sending support back home quickly and efficiently, and enabling regular disbursement of allowances and emergency funds without hefty fees.

GCash aims to provide every Filipino, no matter where they may be in the world, a comprehensive suite of responsive digital financial services that allow them to thrive every day, save up for the rainy days, and invest in that one day where they can enjoy the fruits of their labor. For overseas Filipino workers, in particular, GCash is helping them balance meeting their financial goals with maintaining their connection with their families, all from one app.

Albano adds, “Our services aim to empower our OFWs to thrive now, despite the challenges of being away from home, and we are as committed to helping them reach that one day we all look forward to, where comfortable retirement goals are met and they get to enjoy the result of all their hard work.”

GCash GSave feature is also now available in 13 countries and territories where Filipinos can download and sign up for the GCash app with their local SIMs, namely the UAE, Australia, Canada, Germany, Hongkong, Italy, Japan, Qatar, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States.

