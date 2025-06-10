NOTICE OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS’ MEETING

Dear Stockholders,

Please be informed that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Allied Care Experts (ACE) Malolos Doctors, Inc. (“ACE Malolos Doctors”) will be held on June 24, 2025 (Tuesday) at 8:00 o’clock in the morning, hybrid, via face to face at the 10th Floor, ACE Malolos Doctors Multi-Purpose Hall, Capitol View Park, Barangay Bulihan, Malolos, Bulacan and via Zoom.

For those who will be attending via Zoom, please register on or before June 23, 2025 5:00 p.m., through the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/IatK7bEkT6iTiiYx-sNyDA

The link will provide you the process for the registration. You will receive a confirmation email once you have successfully registered in the online platform, including the details and procedures for the conduct of the meeting. Voting will be done via the online tool which you can access once you have logged in to the meeting; voting in the election of directors may also be done in absentia through the above link.

The Agenda:

Call to Order Invocation Determination of Quorum Welcome Message from the Chairman of the Board Reading and Approval of the Minutes of the Y2024 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Audited Financial Report for Y2024 President’s Report Ratification of the Acts and Proceedings of the Board of Directors, Officers, and Management of the Corporation Election of the Board of Directors Y2025-2026 Appointment of External Auditor Y2025 Other Matters Adjournment

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on May 24, 2025, Saturday, shall be entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting. If you cannot personally attend the meeting, you may opt to send your proxy to attend in your behalf. Kindly submit your proxy form with the undersigned, via email, at ace.malolos.doctors@gmail.com not later than 5:00 p.m. on June 23, 2025 to enable your proxy to register in the Zoom Webinar. Attached is a sample proxy form for your reference. [NOTE: Management is not soliciting proxies.]

The meeting shall be recorded (visual and audio) for future reference.

The Information Statement and Management Report and SEC Form 17-A are available at the Corporation’s website www.acemalolosdoctors.com

You may contact the undersigned via email at ace.malolos.doctors@gmail.com or call 044-8167698 if you have inquiries/concerns regarding the meeting.

Very truly yours,

(Original signed)

LUZCIELO M. ROXAS, MD

Corporate Secretary

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.