Globe was recognized as the 2025 Most Recommended Telco Brand in the Philippines at the SYNERGY | YouGov Awards, a recognition based on YouGov BrandIndex, a daily brand health tracking tool. This award honors the brand that consumers in the Philippines are most likely to endorse to others, measured through statistically tested recommendation scores at a 95% confidence level from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024.

Accepting the award on behalf of Globe, Crisanto shared, “We’re really, truly proud to receive this award—and we dedicate it to our customers. We will always and continue to pursue making our customers happy and satisfied. At the end of the day, they are our North Star.”

