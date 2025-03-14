DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (DigiPlus), the pioneer in digital entertainment in the Philippines and the company behind leading brands BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, SpinPlus, and GameZone, has been awarded Gold for Asia’s Best Integrated Report: First-time Category at the 10th Asia Integrated Reporting Awards (AIRA).

DigiPlus’ 2023 Integrated Report, titled “Ushering a New Era of Digital Entertainment,” chronicles its strategic transformation, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability, innovation, and responsible business growth. The report is aligned with international reporting standards, ensuring a comprehensive and transparent disclosure of the company’s strategy, governance, and performance.

“We are honored to be recognized among the best in Asia for our first-ever Integrated Report. This award reaffirms our commitment to transparency, responsible business practices, and sustainable growth,” said Celeste Jovenir, Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, and Sustainability at DigiPlus. “At DigiPlus, we always aim to build a resilient enterprise that will create lasting value for our stakeholders.”

Raising the bar for integrated reporting

As a globally recognized benchmark for excellence, AIRA honours reports that exemplify transparency, integrated thinking, and value creation. The 2024 AIRA Awards received entries from leading companies across seven countries. Winning reports undergo a rigorous, multi-layered evaluation by an independent panel, ensuring only the most outstanding integrated reports receive recognition.

“At the Asia Integrated Reporting Awards, we celebrate organizations that drive excellence in corporate reporting. DigiPlus stands out for its commitment to high-quality integrated reporting, exemplifying best practices in integrated thinking and multi-capital management for value creation,” said Rajesh Chhabara, Founder of AIRA and Managing Director of CSRWorks.

By clinching a gold award in its debut year, DigiPlus solidifies its position as a corporate leader dedicated to accountability and responsible business growth, ushering a new era of digital entertainment, with sustainability at its core.

