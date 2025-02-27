DigiPlus Interactive, through its social development arm, BingoPlus Foundation, continued efforts in promoting resilience in vulnerable communities by bringing its KabuhayanPLUS program in South Luzon regions. Anchoring on disaster response and sustainable livelihood, the Foundation delivered solar solutions in Mangyan Indigenous People (IP) communities in Mindoro and financial assistance to typhoon victims in Bicol Region as part of post-disaster recovery initiatives.

Lighting Up IP Communities of Mindoro

Bright lights and bright smiles spread across the Mangyan Indigenous People (IP) community as BingoPlus Foundation trekked the mountains of Manalansay, Oriental Mindoro to provide solar lights and solar generators in response to Samahan ng Magbubukid ng Manaul or SaMa Manaul’s request for assistance to solve their electricity problems.

According to IP residents of Manaul, the lack of electricity has impacted their ability to maximize hours to produce their handicraft and other forms of livelihood. Children must also study despite the dark, reading by the furnace or with only a flashlight. Communications is also dependent on the ability to travel to the town proper to charge mobile phones.

“Even if I want to finish my work, I can’t because I can only work until there is light. As a mother, it really pains me to see my kids not being able to accomplish their requirements in school because it’s too dark to work at night,” said Liza Gayot, who’s been a long-time resident of Manaul. “I’m thankful for BingoPlus Foundation because you are the light of our life and home,” said Gayot. “After 20 years, we finally have lights in our own homes,” she added.

Bringing Hope to Typhoon Victims in Bicol Region

Meanwhile, BingoPlus Foundation concluded its commitment to provide financial assistance to bereaved families of Super Typhoon Kristine, as part of a P37 Million pledge initiated since November 2024. From January to February 2025, the Foundation collaborated with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office V in Bicol Region to provide financial aid to 74 affected families from Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes and Masbate.

The DSWD also donated family food packs, drinking water, hygiene supplies and first aid kits. The turnover ceremony held in Pili, Camarines Sur was joined by DSWD Assistant Secretary for Regional Operations Paul Ledesma and DSWD Bicol Regional Director Norman Laurio.

“Our hearts go out to all the families affected by Typhoon Kristine,” said Angela Camins-Wieneke, Executive Director of BingoPlus Foundation. “While the typhoon has since passed, the loss of loved ones – many of whom were breadwinners – is an additional burden to bear in the journey to recovery.” According to beneficiaries, the financial assistance of Php250,000 will be used not only for house repairs, but also to sustain the education of orphaned children and daily household needs of families left behind.

